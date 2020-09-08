Wasteland 3 Denver Airport location Learn how to find the Denver Airport location in Wasteland 3.

Wasteland 3 is chock-full of different places for players to discover and explore. As you’re making your way through the world, you’re bound to come across some intriguing characters and factions, like the Machine Commune. Those looking to meet up with the Machine Commune will need to head over to the Denver Airport, which can be a bit tricky to find. In this guide, we’ll show you how to find the Denver Airport location in Wasteland 3.

Denver Airport location

Unlike most important locations in Wasteland 3, the Denver Airport isn’t found anywhere on the World Map. This has led to many players being confused and unable to locate it. Thankfully, we have spent a lot of time exploring the wastes and can point you in the right direction.

The Machine Commune lives in the airport.

To find the Denver Airport, you’re going to need to make your way over to the Denver ruins. This is where you first encounter the Gippers and Val Buchanan, one of the children of the Patriarch. No matter what you decide to do with the Gippers, to find the entrance to the Denver Airport you’re going to need to make your way through the Godfisher’s encampment. This can be done by force, or by talking your way into their good graces.

Head through the Godfisher’s encampment and continue around and out the other side. Look around for signs that mention the airport if you find yourself walking in circles. This will eventually lead you to a travel node, which when interacted with will transport you to the Denver Airport, where you can meet the Machine Commune.

