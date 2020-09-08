PS5 pre-order and price reveal rumored for September 9 A now-deleted tweet from a retailer alleges PS5 price and pre-order coming sooner rather than later.

The conversation around Microsoft and Sony’s decision to hold price and release information for their next-gen consoles close to the chest have gone from conspiratorial curiosity to confused desperation. With roughly two months left until the PS5 and Xbox Series X hit shelves, so little is known about the consoles. Sony could be gearing up to finally reveal their hand, as a now-deleted tweet from a third-party retailer states that price and pre-order information could be coming on September 9.

UK retailer GAME apparently posted a tweet that claimed Sony was planning for a PS5 announcement on September 9. The tweet, which has since been deleted, reads “Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi. Please standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week.” If this is correct, fans can finally expect to hear some concrete PS5 details in just a day.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch this Holiday season

Of course, it’s important to take these third-party listings and deleted posts with a grain of salt, as anything that doesn’t come from Sony should be considered a rumor or speculation. That being said, there is good reason to suspect that Sony will finally reveal some pricing and release info for the PlayStation 5. Microsoft just saw major leaks as images and videos of the Xbox Series S surfaced on social media in the late night hours of September 7. The console and its price were later confirmed by Microsoft. It would be a good time for Sony to break their silence while next-gen console prices are hot on everybody’s minds.

If Sony does plan on dropping PS5 pre-order and pricing news, this will be a major week for next-gen console news.