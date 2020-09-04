Limited edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros pre-order guide Wanting to get your hands on the limited edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order it.

The original Game & Watch came out in 1980 in Japan, and it was the very first handheld gaming system that Nintendo ever created. Now as Nintendo celebrates the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., the gaming giant is releasing a special edition of the Game & Watch featuring the original Super Mario Bros. game. Those looking to pick up this gaming classic will need to know how and where to pre-order the limited edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld.

The special Game & Watch is set to arrive on November 13, 2020 and will be available in a limited quantity. There’s no info on what the price will be just yet, though Nintendo’s official page for the Game & Watch has listed that more pre-order details will drop soon. Unfortunately, there's not really much you can do until Nintendo drops more info.

The Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch will also include a Mario-themed clock.

For now, let’s talk about the Game & Watch itself. Aside from being a great piece of retro gaming tech, the Game & Watch will actually include fully playable versions of Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels. It will also come with a special game developed just for the Game & Watch. Of course, unlike the 1980s, this Game & Watch will be fully colored, giving you the full Super Mario Bros. experience right in your hand.

It’s a really good looking piece of tech, to be completely honest, and if you’re a fan of Nintendo then this is going to be a must-buy when it arrives in a couple of months. While details are sparse right now, we’ll continue to keep an eye open for more details over the coming weeks. We’ll update this article with additional pre-order info when it is available.

