Evening Reading - September 3, 2020

The trailer for Super Mario Bros. 35 looks like absolute chaos!😮https://t.co/9l3dgBTAzA pic.twitter.com/boqn5TDsbR — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 3, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Al Green's sounds better than Walgreen's

They are missing a huge cross-promotional opportunity here..

"Eekum bokum"

Korone seems like a great streamer.

Kirby is still the best

Kirby celebrated a hard but successful day at work with ice cream pic.twitter.com/kLQE4SaMKQ — James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) September 2, 2020

Kirby works hard, but he plays harder.

Steven Spohn is awesome

I have to admit I didn't have "failed actor and professional Hollywood asshole is happy people like me are dying" on my 2020 bingo card. https://t.co/CKOn1Lsfkg — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) September 2, 2020

Just a reminder, in case you forgot. Steve is great.

I'm thrilled to share this exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/NPoGTY229B — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) September 3, 2020

Crazy Hamburger!

This is solid video content.

Electronic music is good food

You can't always eat electronic music, and that's okay.

Not super happy with this one, but just going through the motions waiting for something to click again. #acid #techno #tb303 #eurorack pic.twitter.com/eTFr598wRc — Adam (@_re_verse_) September 4, 2020

LOOP DADDY 2020

The rise of Marc Rebillet will be televised. So proud.

Statement on the future of Shacknews Chatty

Speculation on the Shacknews Chatty that it will be shutdown or spun off. I would have done that years ago, if that was what I wanted to do. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 3, 2020

There have been several threads suggesting that my lack of posting to our Shacknews Chatty forum implies that I am done or fed up with the platform. This isn't the case. I have taken a break from posting to the forum, but I continue to participate in Shackbattles, Twitch streams, and I even post Shacknews articles like this one. For a number of reasons, I am tired. I don't feel like I can bring anything of value with posting to the community.

Over the past few weeks, I have resumed shipping stuff out to Mercury subscribers. It is my full intention to make everyone whole. If you aren't happy with the time it has taken to get your shipment, we have no problem refunding your money. I am not in a position to make any excuses. You can Shack message me here or send me an email at asif.khan@shacknews.com if you would like your money back.

Please don't think my departure from Chatty is me hiding from any obligations created by your Mercury subscription. It isn't that at all. I made the decision to permaban myself for my own mental and physical health. The Internet is reflecting the horrible state of the human condition, and it gets worse and worse as each day passes. Our community is showing the same effects as everywhere else on the Internet, and our moderator team has done their best to balance bans with giving people some leeway. My best way forward for now is to stop posting. I am too emotionally involved in this place, and it leads to me saying stupid things without thinking.

Lola is the best dog.

