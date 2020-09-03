New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - September 3, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Al Green's sounds better than Walgreen's

They are missing a huge cross-promotional opportunity here..

"Eekum bokum"

Korone seems like a great streamer.

Kirby is still the best

Kirby works hard, but he plays harder.

Steven Spohn is awesome

Just a reminder, in case you forgot. Steve is great.

Crazy Hamburger!

This is solid video content.

Electronic music is good food

You can't always eat electronic music, and that's okay.

LOOP DADDY 2020

The rise of Marc Rebillet will be televised. So proud.

Statement on the future of Shacknews Chatty

There have been several threads suggesting that my lack of posting to our Shacknews Chatty forum implies that I am done or fed up with the platform. This isn't the case. I have taken a break from posting to the forum, but I continue to participate in Shackbattles, Twitch streams, and I even post Shacknews articles like this one. For a number of reasons, I am tired. I don't feel like I can bring anything of value with posting to the community.

Over the past few weeks, I have resumed shipping stuff out to Mercury subscribers. It is my full intention to make everyone whole. If you aren't happy with the time it has taken to get your shipment, we have no problem refunding your money. I am not in a position to make any excuses. You can Shack message me here or send me an email at asif.khan@shacknews.com if you would like your money back. 

Please don't think my departure from Chatty is me hiding from any obligations created by your Mercury subscription. It isn't that at all. I made the decision to permaban myself for my own mental and physical health. The Internet is reflecting the horrible state of the human condition, and it gets worse and worse as each day passes. Our community is showing the same effects as everywhere else on the Internet, and our moderator team has done their best to balance bans with giving people some leeway. My best way forward for now is to stop posting. I am too emotionally involved in this place, and it leads to me saying stupid things without thinking. 

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola