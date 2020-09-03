Destiny 2's Behemoth Stasis subclass for Titans has been revealed Titans have gotten a look at their new Behemoth Stasis subclass coming to Destiny 2 with Beyond Light.

Bungie has given players a look at the Behemoth Stasis subclass for Titans, a new elemental type arriving with Beyond Light. This preview covers the new Super ability, what Titan players can expect from their melees, as well as how this new icy subclass performs in combat. And as always, there looks to be plenty of punching.

Titan Behemoth subclass

The new insight into the Titan Behemoth subclass was uncovered on September 3, 2020. This marks the second subclass Bungie is highlighting in the lead up to Beyond Light’s release in November. Players have already been given a look at the Warlock Shadebinder, with the Hunter Revenant coming next week.

The Titan Behemoth is all about destruction and creation. By wielding the Darkness in the form of Stasis, a Titan can freeze and shatter enemies or create large glacial structures to defend an area or be used as platforms for repositioning. Here’s a look at the Behemoth’s Super and its charged-melee ability.

Super: Glacial Quake – Forge a mighty Stasis gauntlet and even the odds, one fist at a time. Slam the gauntlet into the ground, sending shockwaves of Stasis crystals that freeze nearby enemies.

Melee: Shiver Strike – Launch towards the enemy, summon your Stasis gauntlet, and do what Titans do best: smash.

Glacial Quake not only freezes nearby enemies after a slam, but covers the Titan in crystal, boosting its jump height, making it run faster, and further, while increasing its melee damage. Any frozen enemies can be slid or sprinted through to shatter them.

Shiver Strike is the charged-melee and sounds similar to the Striker Titan’s Ballistic Slam in the Code of the Missile. It launches the player into the air and toward an enemy.

There also seems to be some high-level play involved here. The Bungie post makes note that you can cancel a slide and go into a Shiver Strike, cancel that in mid-air and instead rocket downward.

One thing these Stasis previews aren’t telling players about is the grenades. So far, no specifics have been discussed about what they might look like, or the various options available. However, these grenades will no doubt be customizable with the Aspects and Fragments system.

For the Titan Behemoth, players have gotten a look at Tectonic Harvest, a Stasis Aspect that creates a Stasis shard upon shattering a Stasis crystal. This shard grants melee energy when picked up. The Aspect also features two Fragment slots. One new Fragment we’ve been shown is Whisper of Durance, which grants +10 strength and increases the duration of the Slow effect from abilities. Lingering abilities will have their duration increased also.

The new Titan Behemoth subclass looks to be a great mix of both offensive abilities and defensive fortification. Truly skilled players will be able to use the creation of platforms, Glacial Quake, and Shiver Strike together to become a truly agile threat on the battlefield.

You can read more about the Titan’s Behemoth subclass on the Bungie news post. And be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Classes and Subclasses guide for more information on the Stasis perk trees.