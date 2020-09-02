Microsoft announces new partnerships for Xbox Series X accessories Ahead of the Xbox Series X launch, Microsoft details the new third-party accessories on the way.

With a new generation of consoles on the way, that means a new generation of accessories and peripherals are right behind them. Many of the industry’s biggest accessory manufacturers are hard at work developing products to be used with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Microsoft shed some light on what fans can expect with accessory compatibility on the next gen, as they have announced a crop of brand new partnerships.

Microsoft took to Xbox Wire to share the extensive details about third-party accessories on the upcoming Xbox Series X. The company confirmed that they are working with third-parties to assure that current accessories on the Xbox One will still be supported on the Xbox Series X. All products officially licensed by Microsoft will be compatible on next-gen.

Microsoft has partnered with over 34 brands to bring licensed accessories to the Xbox Series X.

In the post, Microsoft announced that they’ve partnered with over 34 gaming brands to produce licensed products for the Series X. From Razer, to HyperX, to even American Girl, there are tons of new third-party gaming gear on the way. These products will cover categories such as accessibility, PC, and Cloud Gaming.

Officially licensed Xbox products will now sport a new “Designed for Xbox” badge on their packaging, allowing fans to quickly identify what products have the Microsoft seal of approval. We’ve already gotten a glimpse at what some of these next-gen accessories will look like, as ASTRO Gaming recently announced the A20 Gen 2 headset.

Microsoft is gearing up to offer fans a wide breadth of options when it comes to ways to play in the next generation, as evident by their newly formed partnerships. The Xbox Series X is currently set to launch in November. Expect the latest details on the next-gen console right here on Shacknews.