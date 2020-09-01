New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The BFGPU, more commonly known as the NVIDIA RTX 3090, has a release date.
Of all the new graphics cards NVIDIA unveiled at the GeForce Special event, the RTX 3090 was the most impressive. This monolithic GPU is going to change how gamers enjoy their games. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to get it either, as the RTX 3090 release date is just around the corner.

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 has a release date scheduled for September 24, 2020. This puts the most powerful of the three RTX 30 series as the one releasing second. This ought to give would-be consumers a bit more time to amass the necessary wealth needed to purchase this titanic GPU.

RTX 3090 release date
The giant RTX 3090 is releasing in September.

The reveal of the RTX 3090 was certainly a spectacle. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang had his stored in an oven. This massive graphics card features an incredible design as well as enviable specs. PC enthusiasts can enjoy 10,496 CUDA Cores, a boost clock speed of 1.70 GHz, and 24GB GDDR6X memory. Some consumers may need to consider a PC case upgrade based solely on the size of this thing.

There’s really not a lot of time before the RTX 3090 is released. Those that want to pick one up will be looking to spend $1,499 USD, which is a massive ask. However, those that want and need cutting edge technology will no doubt be pre-ordering the new RTX 30 series as soon as possible.

As for the release date of the other graphics cards, the RTX 3080 is aiming for a mid-September release while the RTX 3070 is later on this year. The cadence of release here should give interested parties the time to both save the funds as well as watch in-depth analyses to help them work out which RTX 30 series to buy.

As you await the NVIDIA RTX 3090 release date, make sure you check out the Shacknews NVIDIA page. It’s on this page you’ll find our ongoing coverage of all things NVIDIA, whether it’s a new line of GPUs or advancements in cloud-computing and AI.

