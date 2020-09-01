Does Marvel's Avengers have couch co-op? Are you able to play Marvel's Avengers offline?

Marvel’s Avengers is finally launching around the world, letting players fly into action as some of their favorite superheroes. A large component of the game is its online functionality. Players can go online and suit up with three others to take on missions, level up, and earn loot. However, many are wondering if they can team up with a friend in-person and play Marvel’s Avengers in couch co-op. That’s what we’re going to get to the bottom of here.

Can you play Marvel’s Avengers in couch co-op?

Marvel's Avengers lets players team up online with up to three other players.

As of its release, there is no couch co-op functionality for Marvel’s Avengers. While the game has fully fleshed out single-player and multiplayer experiences, there is currently no way to play offline co-op. This means that you can’t play with additional people on the same Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. You’ll need to go online to play with others.

Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio Scot Amos confirmed that lack of offline multiplayer support when speaking about Marvel’s Avengers at New York Comic Con last Fall. However, Marvel’s Avengers is a game of service, meaning that the developer plans to support the game with new content and features for years to come. Fans’ best bet is to cross their fingers and hope Crystal Dynamics finds the time to add a local multiplayer feature to Marvel’s Avengers at some point down the road.

There is currently no couch co-op or offline co-op in Marvel's Avengers

While it may be disappointing that Marvel’s Avengers doesn’t support couch co-op, it is understandable. Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix want to put a strong emphasis on online play and the ongoing support of a constantly changing online experience. Offline functionality was simply far from the top of their priority list during development.

Now that you know Marvel’s Avengers does not support couch co-op or offline co-op, you’ve got a better idea of what to expect when you jump into the game. Marvel’s Avengers is massive, so we recommend you stay tuned to our Avengers guide hub for more helpful articles on the new superhero game.