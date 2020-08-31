ShackStream: Indie-licious drops beatdowns to catchy beats in Rhythm Fighter

Sometimes it’s just not enough to fight your enemies. Sometimes you have to do it with intense and potent flair and style all over them. When music and martial arts come together, our opponents will truly know shame as we deliver our game in Rhythm Fighter on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

Rhythm Fighter comes to Indie-licious from echo games and Coconut Island Games. Launched on May 28, 2020, it’s currently available on Steam on PC and planned for Nintendo Switch. In this game, the dastardly Commander Chaos has come to earth to turn earth’s vegetable supply into grooving minions of evil. It’s up to us to crank the tunes and hand out the bruises in this 2D roguelike side-scrolling mix of a rhythm and beat’em-up game.

Join us as we go live with Rhythm Fighter on the Indie-licious ShackStream, where every Monday at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET, we take to the Shacknews Twitch Channel to play through the latest and most interesting indie games around. You can also catch the stream live just below.

The rhythm is overcoming our fists, but they still long to fly, so tune into Indie-licious and check it out as we throw down in Rhythm Fighter!