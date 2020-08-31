Ghostrunner closed beta sign-ups open with a new teaser trailer If you'd like to get a taste of the hack n' slash runner action coming in the stylish cyberpunk Ghostrunner, a closed beta is coming and sign-ups are open.

All opportunities to get new sneak peeks at Ghostrunner from 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks, and One More Level have left us giddy at the adrenaline-pumping cyber ninja hack n’ slash antics on display in the game. If you’d like to see what we’re talking about, you’ll have an opportunity soon. Ghostrunner just got a new teaser, opened sign-ups for a closed beta, and promises new details coming in mid-September.

Co-publisher All in! Games launched a new teaser for Ghostrunner via its YouTube channel on August 30, 2020. The new teaser drops another stylish look at the world Ghostrunner in which you, as a cybernetic sword-wielding warrior, will make your way through a dystopian skyscraper on your way to challenging a faceless and totalitarian authority, as well as slicing and dicing anyone who gets in your way. Alongside the teaser came sign-ups for an upcoming closed beta. Until September 13, you can join in on the Discord channel and fill out an application to be eligible for an upcoming closed beta. New Ghostrunner details will be also announced on September 15, 2020.

In addition to the details that will be revealed on September 15, we’re coming up on a major “Realms Deep” showcase from 3D Realms in which Ghostrunner may be involved, as Slipgate Ironworks is on the list of partners who will have something to show, according to the event website. We have certainly had our share of fun with Ghostrunner at PAX South and digital hands-on previews. With speedrunners factoring heavily into the development of the game, Ghostrunner has looked incredibly stylish from top to bottom.

Whether at Realms Deep on September 5 or on September 15, it’s looking to be an information-heavy month for Ghostrunner. With that in mind, stay tuned to Shacknews on all of the latest news and updates on the game.