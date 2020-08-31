Call of Duty League finals most watched match in CoD history The Call of Duty League has a lot to celebrate. A day after crowning its first champions, the League is celebrating the most watched match in Call of Duty esports history.

The first Call of Duty League season came to a close over the weekend. The Dallas Empire came out on top over the Atlanta FaZe to become the first Call of Duty League champions. Of course, those who have followed the Call of Duty esports scene for years know that there have been many championship circuits and events over the years. However, Dallas and Atlanta still set a major milestone, becoming the most watched match in Call of Duty esports history.

The grand finals between the Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe hit a peak viewership number of more than 330,000 viewers. That includes everyone watching on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel, as well as the various Call of Duty League YouTube channels in other languages. The number also includes different streamers and influencers co-streaming the match on their own channels. The total number surpasses anything else viewed in Call of Duty esports, which includes the entirety of the old Call of Duty Pro League.

For those who missed the action on Sunday, the Dallas Empire cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta FaZe. Dallas took an early insurmountable lead after taking the opening Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Domination rounds. Atlanta attempted to rally by taking the next Hardpoint map, but Dallas clinched the series and the championship in the subsequent Search & Destroy round. Ian "C6" Porter was named the Championship MVP, which he can add to his dozens of accolades that he's collected in his illustrious career, which includes 34 major championship wins.

Dallas walks away with $1.5 million, the Call of Duty League trophy, the Call of Duty League championship rings, custom Call of Duty League championship Air Jordan sneakers, and a custom Call of Duty League championship throne. The team's win comes fresh off the recent addition of artist Post Malone to parent organization Team Envy's ownership.

Yes, these are Call of Duty Air Jordans. Why do you ask?

There's no word on what's next for the Call of Duty League at this time considering that 2021 is in flux over the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Whenever it does return, look for the league to switch over to the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it will apparently switch to a 4v4 format.