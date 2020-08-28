Greg Ellis discusses his voice acting career, The Respondent, and cancel culture Voice actor Greg Ellis has had a long, illustrious voice acting career. Shacknews talks to him about that, as well as his podcast, The Respondent.

What does it mean to get into the world of voice acting? How does one manage to crack that world? And once you're in that world, how does one manage to stay there? Greg Ellis is a veteran of the field, having done voice work for animated shows, as well as video games, for many years. Shacknews reached out to Ellis to learn more about his career in voice acting.

"Over the years, I've been asked a few to kind of share my experience as an artist and how I approach the art," Ellis told Shacknews. "And so you can find on my website, I call it a 'live coaching,' and it's the ABCs of the core of a live coaching, which is 'A' is 'art in flow,' how we let go and let the imagination effortlessly take over. 'B' is the 'business of show.' And 'C' is the 'crafting process.' Everyone's process is different and how we can learn from other artists of how to improve our process as we approach the craft and learn, we're always learning, I'm always learning as an artist, and the more I learn, the more I realize I don't know how to be a better artist."

Ellis also recounts some of his experiences on Twitter, some of the furious backlash that he and actor Clancy Brown have received from angry users, and how it's helped shape his view on the current cancel culture dynamic. Ellis goes on to discuss his recent project, The Respondent, a podcast about modern masculinity and taking it to a more positive place, as well as how he hopes to educate and elevate young men and women and make discourse more empowering and positive.

Among the other topics discussed are the Voices in my Head Animation Jamboree that Ellis took part in with co-host Brown, identity politics, his conversation with Stephen Fry on The Respondent's first episode. It's an interesting perspective on a hot button issue. You can check out the full interview above.