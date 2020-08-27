Grounded roadmap and content plan
Grounded now has a roadmap, which outlines content that the team at Obsidian are planning to work on.
Grounded has received a roadmap. This content plan, featured on Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded page, highlights content added near the release of the game and content planned for the future. There’s lots of goodness in the works, so let’s dive right in.
Grounded roadmap
The roadmap for Grounded gives players an insight into the various features and additions the team at Obsidian Entertainment are hoping to bring to the game. The Feature Board on the Grounded site showcases a large list of features, with timelines including recent additions, content coming soon, as well as content in the near and far future.
August update
The Grounded update for August (update 0.2.0) added a whole lot of new content for players to experience. Here’s a breakdown of the features:
- Character Perks: First Pass (Mutations)
- Bird Phase 1: Bird Added to Backyard
- L Quest Type: Artificer
- L Quest Type: Chipsleuth
- New Ambient Creature: Water Flea
- New Item: Marksman's Cap
- Inventory Stack Management
- Water Ripples
- New Material: Feather
- New Building: Tables (Clover and Grass)
- New Building: Bed
- New Building: Fences (Acorn and Sprig)
Coming soon
The “Coming soon” section of the Grounded roadmap is going to be the most dynamic section. This area will feature content that is up next. How far away this content is from release will vary greatly, with some items taking longer to develop than others.
- New Building: Zipline
- Koi Pond Environment
- Equipped Items Don't Use Backpack Space
- Hedge Environment
- Password Protected Games
- Friend Invites
- New Hostile Creature: Mosquito
- Localization: French, German, Italian, Spanish
- New Neutral Creature: Bee
- New Items: Water Themed Equipment
- Additional Quality of Life Improvements
- Signs / Stickers Base Decorations
- Inventory Management Improvements
- Additional Crafting Stations
- Additional BURG.L Quest Types
- Storage Management Improvements
Planned
The “Planned” area of the Feature Board is for items on the agenda that are even further away. These are likely content options that the development team are sure they will be working on down the track.
- New Creature: Firefly
- New Creature: Roly Poly
- Story: Act 1
- Graphics Option Improvements
- Full Completable Story
- Insect Pets Phase 1: Aphids
- Ant Pheromone Control
- New Creature: Ant Queen
- Sandbox Environment
- Haze Environment
- Localization: Additional Languages
- Higher Tier Armor / Tools / Weapons
- Additional Ant Hills
- Insect Pet Enhancements
- Bird Improvements / Additional Interactions
For the Future
Even further down the line we have the “For the Future” section. This is where things get a bit vague. Of the content on offer, players can expect more backyard environments, new creatures, weather, and a bunch of other goodies.
- Additional Backyard Environments
- Additional Creatures and Insects
- Weather
- Backyard Changing Events
- Additional Crafting Materials
- Base Blueprints: Powered Buildings
- More Control over World Options / Settings
- Base Blueprints: Defenses
- Base Blueprints: Framework for player generated gameplay
- Base Blueprints: Higher Tier Structures
- Base Blueprints: Decorations
Future Considerations
Finally, we come to the “Future Considerations” section of the Grounded roadmap. This area seems to be mainly for wishlist items. Whether these items will enter development remains to be seen.
- Dedicated server
As you can see, the team at Obsidian Entertainment have big plans for Grounded. The Grounded roadmap will evolve over time as content is released and new ideas are added to the to-do list. Be sure to check back here regularly for updates. You can also peruse the Shacknews Grounded page for the latest news as well as helpful guides!
