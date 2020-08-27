Grounded roadmap and content plan Grounded now has a roadmap, which outlines content that the team at Obsidian are planning to work on.

Grounded has received a roadmap. This content plan, featured on Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded page, highlights content added near the release of the game and content planned for the future. There’s lots of goodness in the works, so let’s dive right in.

The roadmap for Grounded gives players an insight into the various features and additions the team at Obsidian Entertainment are hoping to bring to the game. The Feature Board on the Grounded site showcases a large list of features, with timelines including recent additions, content coming soon, as well as content in the near and far future.

Grounded will continue to evolve and grow over time as new content is released.

August update

The Grounded update for August (update 0.2.0) added a whole lot of new content for players to experience. Here’s a breakdown of the features:

Character Perks: First Pass (Mutations)

Bird Phase 1: Bird Added to Backyard

L Quest Type: Artificer

L Quest Type: Chipsleuth

New Ambient Creature: Water Flea

New Item: Marksman's Cap

Inventory Stack Management

Water Ripples

New Material: Feather

New Building: Tables (Clover and Grass)

New Building: Bed

New Building: Fences (Acorn and Sprig)

Coming soon

The “Coming soon” section of the Grounded roadmap is going to be the most dynamic section. This area will feature content that is up next. How far away this content is from release will vary greatly, with some items taking longer to develop than others.

New Building: Zipline

Koi Pond Environment

Equipped Items Don't Use Backpack Space

Hedge Environment

Password Protected Games

Friend Invites

New Hostile Creature: Mosquito

Localization: French, German, Italian, Spanish

New Neutral Creature: Bee

New Items: Water Themed Equipment

Additional Quality of Life Improvements

Signs / Stickers Base Decorations

Inventory Management Improvements

Additional Crafting Stations

Additional BURG.L Quest Types

Storage Management Improvements

Planned

The “Planned” area of the Feature Board is for items on the agenda that are even further away. These are likely content options that the development team are sure they will be working on down the track.

New Creature: Firefly

New Creature: Roly Poly

Story: Act 1

Graphics Option Improvements

Full Completable Story

Insect Pets Phase 1: Aphids

Ant Pheromone Control

New Creature: Ant Queen

Sandbox Environment

Haze Environment

Localization: Additional Languages

Higher Tier Armor / Tools / Weapons

Additional Ant Hills

Insect Pet Enhancements

Bird Improvements / Additional Interactions

For the Future

Even further down the line we have the “For the Future” section. This is where things get a bit vague. Of the content on offer, players can expect more backyard environments, new creatures, weather, and a bunch of other goodies.

Additional Backyard Environments

Additional Creatures and Insects

Weather

Backyard Changing Events

Additional Crafting Materials

Base Blueprints: Powered Buildings

More Control over World Options / Settings

Base Blueprints: Defenses

Base Blueprints: Framework for player generated gameplay

Base Blueprints: Higher Tier Structures

Base Blueprints: Decorations

Future Considerations

Finally, we come to the “Future Considerations” section of the Grounded roadmap. This area seems to be mainly for wishlist items. Whether these items will enter development remains to be seen.

Dedicated server

As you can see, the team at Obsidian Entertainment have big plans for Grounded. The Grounded roadmap will evolve over time as content is released and new ideas are added to the to-do list. Be sure to check back here regularly for updates. You can also peruse the Shacknews Grounded page for the latest news as well as helpful guides!