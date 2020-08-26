Evening Reading - August 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Anybody else pushing their PC to the limit to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?😅 pic.twitter.com/kf4dpfdvT6— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2020
NBA players shutdown the playoffs in move of solidarity
The Milwaukee Bucks... pic.twitter.com/6r4nvQLkvw— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2020
This is an amazing moment in the history of the NBA and this country.
Wow. pic.twitter.com/skVPj0m6SH— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 26, 2020
We need solidarity now more than ever. If we want to defeat the virus or the national scourge of racism.
Black Lives Matter.
FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020
Trump team pushes through dangerous CDC guidelines while Dr. Fauci was under anesthesia
Dr. Fauci confirmed to CNN that he "didn't" sign off on the changes, though the White House claims he did; that he was literally "under anesthesia" when the change occurred; and that he opposes the change.
Screw it, here's some cats from the Internet!
THE SMILE pic.twitter.com/gKjtqXhAEZ— eʀɪᴄᴋᴀ (@Erickajamon) August 25, 2020
Let's check in on Kate's Cat Corner!
Looked around and noticed all the kittens we asleep and cute. Got this pic of Char in his favorite spot.... pic.twitter.com/tlruQWx8XL— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 26, 2020
MOAR CATS!
Jigglypuff has been using the pillow as a fort and she was MAD to get woken up 😂 pic.twitter.com/INE53OXByC— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 26, 2020
One more cat!
Atreus looks like he should be a Disney cat pic.twitter.com/jozyC3QDYk— Erin (@evilbunny) August 26, 2020
I hear it is National Dog Day
30 pounds at 5 1/2 months and growing. pic.twitter.com/ORmQmOK6SG— PR Boss Mario ➡️😷 (@spindoctormario) August 26, 2020
What a cutie pie!
national deg day pic.twitter.com/yHSBkip4Cw— Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) August 26, 2020
Yay Penny!
happy dog day to a sweet old lady who puts up with a lot pic.twitter.com/t9xsNmGgRV— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 26, 2020
Good doggy!
At least we still have #NationalDogDay 😭😴🌞 pic.twitter.com/Nve396QqjV— Lizz O))) (@lizziekillian) August 26, 2020
Hecking pupper!
please enjoy this photo of a puppy riding a dolphin. pic.twitter.com/mJfGjWBKLC— el-p (@therealelp) August 27, 2020
That's one brave doggy!
Christchurch killer gets life for terror attack
the son of one of the christchurch terror attack victims to the killer in court: “you deserve to be buried in a landfill”. king shit pic.twitter.com/5hnVLOK8UN— habibti please (@jennineak) August 26, 2020
The family of victims will never get their lives back, so I understand this man's sentiment in the picture above.
Then there is this guy
August 26, 2020
Went perfectly as planned.
August 26, 2020
SUPER MARIO MAKER 2
#SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/kRIuciZSP4— Crinklepouch (@Crinklepouch) August 26, 2020
California, knows how to party!
This is how I feel like in the Bay Area right now pic.twitter.com/N5Gm97aldK— Gieson Cacho (@gcacho) August 25, 2020
How's your air quality?
