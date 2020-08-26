New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 26, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

NBA players shutdown the playoffs in move of solidarity

This is an amazing moment in the history of the NBA and this country.

We need solidarity now more than ever. If we want to defeat the virus or the national scourge of racism.

Black Lives Matter.

Trump team pushes through dangerous CDC guidelines while Dr. Fauci was under anesthesia

Dr. Fauci confirmed to CNN that he "didn't" sign off on the changes, though the White House claims he did; that he was literally "under anesthesia" when the change occurred; and that he opposes the change. 

Screw it, here's some cats from the Internet!

Let's check in on Kate's Cat Corner!

MOAR CATS!

One more cat!

I hear it is National Dog Day

What a cutie pie!

Yay Penny!

Good doggy!

Hecking pupper!

That's one brave doggy!

Christchurch killer gets life for terror attack

The family of victims will never get their lives back, so I understand this man's sentiment in the picture above.

Then there is this guy

Went perfectly as planned.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2

SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019.

California, knows how to party!

How's your air quality?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 26, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog. Every day.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola