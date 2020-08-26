Evening Reading - August 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Anybody else pushing their PC to the limit to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?😅 pic.twitter.com/kf4dpfdvT6 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2020

NBA players shutdown the playoffs in move of solidarity

This is an amazing moment in the history of the NBA and this country.

We need solidarity now more than ever. If we want to defeat the virus or the national scourge of racism.

Black Lives Matter.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

Trump team pushes through dangerous CDC guidelines while Dr. Fauci was under anesthesia

Dr. Fauci confirmed to CNN that he "didn't" sign off on the changes, though the White House claims he did; that he was literally "under anesthesia" when the change occurred; and that he opposes the change.

Looked around and noticed all the kittens we asleep and cute. Got this pic of Char in his favorite spot.... pic.twitter.com/tlruQWx8XL — your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 26, 2020

Jigglypuff has been using the pillow as a fort and she was MAD to get woken up 😂 pic.twitter.com/INE53OXByC — your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 26, 2020

Atreus looks like he should be a Disney cat pic.twitter.com/jozyC3QDYk — Erin (@evilbunny) August 26, 2020

I hear it is National Dog Day

30 pounds at 5 1/2 months and growing. pic.twitter.com/ORmQmOK6SG — PR Boss Mario ➡️😷 (@spindoctormario) August 26, 2020

What a cutie pie!

national deg day pic.twitter.com/yHSBkip4Cw — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) August 26, 2020

Yay Penny!

happy dog day to a sweet old lady who puts up with a lot pic.twitter.com/t9xsNmGgRV — your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 26, 2020

Good doggy!

Hecking pupper!

please enjoy this photo of a puppy riding a dolphin. pic.twitter.com/mJfGjWBKLC — el-p (@therealelp) August 27, 2020

That's one brave doggy!

Christchurch killer gets life for terror attack

the son of one of the christchurch terror attack victims to the killer in court: “you deserve to be buried in a landfill”. king shit pic.twitter.com/5hnVLOK8UN — habibti please (@jennineak) August 26, 2020

The family of victims will never get their lives back, so I understand this man's sentiment in the picture above.

Went perfectly as planned.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2

SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019.

California, knows how to party!

This is how I feel like in the Bay Area right now pic.twitter.com/N5Gm97aldK — Gieson Cacho (@gcacho) August 25, 2020

How's your air quality?

