ShackStream: Madden NFL 21 Today's episode of the ShackStream celebrates the impending launch of one of gaming's most storied franchises, Madden NFL Football.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode offers a look at Madden NFL 21. The game is set to release this week for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The next-generation versions will be arriving later on after the new consoles launch.

Grab a beer, put your feet up, and get ready to enjoy a stream where we dive into the revamped Face of the Franchise mode.

The fun kicks off at 06:50 PM ET (3:50 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.



As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our Twitch subscription guide for more information on how to link your accounts.