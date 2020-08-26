LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reportedly delayed to 2021 LEGO's upcoming all-encompassing Star Wars title has been pushed to next year.

One of the most exciting announcements to come out of E3 2019 was LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. With the episodic Star Wars films reaching their conclusion, it’s only right that LEGO releases a game covering the three main branches of the franchise. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was originally set to release sometime in 2020. However, fans will have to wait a while longer, as the game has been officially given the new release window of 2021.

Though LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was rumored to release in October, the game had never received an official release date outside of the 2020 window. With only a handful of months left in the year, it’s not too shocking that the game has been delayed. The LEGO website was updated on August 26 to state that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now releasing at some point in 2021. The page has since been removed.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to receive new gameplay footage at Gamescom Opening Night Live this week, as announced by Geoff Keighley on Twitter. It’s likely that TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive will use this spotlight to acknowledge the new release window.

The LEGO Star Wars games are some of the most beloved titles in LEGO’s extensive catalogue of licensed releases. With The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker films introducing a new generation to the space opera that is Star Wars, a new game featuring characters, locations, and events from all nine movies feels like a brilliant move.

With Gamescom Opening Night Live promising to provide some new gameplay footage, we expect to hear more news on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga very soon.