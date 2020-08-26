The Witcher: Monster Slayer augmented reality game announced Slay monsters in the real world with this new AR The Witcher game for mobile devices.

The worldwide phenomenon that was Pokemon GO back in 2016 changed the landscape of mobile gaming. Niantic’s augmented reality that allowed players to capture Pokemon in the real world has led to many of gaming’s most iconic properties seeking out AR spinoffs. A new challenger has appeared, as The Witcher: Monster Slayer has been announced from Spokko.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer was announced alongside a new trailer posted on YouTube. The new AR game is being developed by Sokko, a member of the CD Projekt capital group. The company first announced back in 2018 that the developer was hard at work on a new title targeting mobile devices. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is set to release on iOS and Android devices.

In the trailer, we see a person walking through the woods. After being drawn to some peculiar sounds, a Leshen materializes in front of them and springs towards the player. While there may not be as many monsters as there are in Pokemon, The Witcher is filled with a diverse roster of creatures that the developer can scatter across the world. Letting players fill their bestiary and slay some vicious monsters in the real world will be an attractive prospect.

The official website for The Witcher: Monster Slayer has some additional details on what fans can expect from the game. “Set long before the time of Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunter.” Players will be able to brew potions and oils, as well as craft bombs to give themselves the upper hand in battle.

Unfortunately there's no targeted release window other than the "coming soon" tag at the end of the trailer.