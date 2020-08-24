ShackStream: Indie-licious claims the coast in The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores As a tribe of just a few, Indie-licious takes on the challenge of building and protecting a coastal homeland in The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores.

As a tribe of just a few, building your civilization from scratch isn’t easy, but that’s what you have to do in The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores. Fish must be fished, supplies must be gathered, and the land must be worked into a true home, and then we’re going to defend it against hostile creatures on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores comes from Xigma Games. Having launched on Steam on August 21, 2020, The Bonfire 2 tasks players with taking up a few humans and building a working village in this city-builder. You’ll build and forage in the world around you, creating the foundation of a lasting home for your people. However, it’s not all peace and quiet. The world beyond your walls is dangerous. Each night brings threats like wolves, other tribes, giant spiders, and even chupacabra that will destroy your village if you don’t plan carefully.

Join us live as we hopefully don’t die in defense of a place to call home on Indie-liciuos, where each Monday at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET, we look at the most interesting new indie games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch the stream live below.

