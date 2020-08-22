Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 7 schedule and runs to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online comes to a close today. Shacknews is here with the full Day 7 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to watch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 continues, but it all comes to a close tonight. It's been an incredible party this year, a testament to Games Done Quick rolling with the most unanticipated of circumstances. This year, the team and the world's top speedrunners were forced to go online, but they still moved forward with their mission to raise money for charity. Today marks the end of seven days of speedrunning action, with runners blazing through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick was originally supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody has been going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have raised over $1.1 million with less than 24 hours remaining.

Let's take a look at a highlight from Day 6. What else could we possibly put in this slot other than that Pump It Up! showcase?

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Times are subject to change.)

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 7:05 AM Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi 2 Loop (Ura) - PS4 Moglar5k 50:00 8:05 AM DoDonPachi Saidaioujou High Score Showcase - Xbox 360 kayar* 35:00 8:50 AM Super Metroid 100% - SNES ShinyZeni 1:20:00 10:20 AM Grand Theft Auto: Vice City All Missions - PC KZ_FREW 2:28:00 12:58 PM Super Smash Bros. 64 Break the Target, All Characters Blindfolded - N64 Bubzia 12:00 1:20 PM TASBot plays Super Mario 64 Shindou Any% BLJless by MKDasher, dar gos, Snark, & more - N64 dwangoAC, TASBot, taters 15:00 1:45 PM Super Mario Odyssey World Peace - Switch Dangers 1:17:00 3:12 PM Bloodborne All Bosses - PS4 Ahady 1:30:00 4:52 PM Bonus Game 6 - Minecraft Any% Random Seed Glitchless (1.7) - PC Illumina 1:05:00 6:07 PM Pokemon Shield Any% (Shield) - Switch eddaket 5:25:00 11:42 PM Finale The End Tech Crew 10:00

8:50AM - Super Metroid

It isn't Games Done Quick without Super Metroid. It's as simple as that. It's not the main event draw that it used to be, but Super Metroid remains one of the greatest games of all time and remains a whole lot of fun to watch. Compared to Awesome Games Done Quick, the degree of difficulty on this will be significantly lower. However, it will be a 100% run, so if you've ever wanted to see the game in its entirety, carve out some time on Saturday morning for this.

12:58PM - Super Smash Bros. 64

Blindfold runs are incredible to watch. We've had a couple of them already here at SGDQ, but Super Smash Bros. 64 will be a fascinating one to watch. If you've never see the Break the Targets mode done blindfolded, you'll want to check this out and it won't eat up your afternoon. We had a chance to talk to Bubzia last week, so check out our interview.

3:12PM - Bloodborne

We started the week with Soulsborne, we're about to end the week with Soulsborne. Bloodborne is the second-to-last game of the week and the evolution of Bloodborne runs have been a lot of fun to witness. Ahady will be ready to take on all bosses. If you want to learn more about his preparation for this run, be sure to check out our recent interview.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online wraps up tonight! For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.