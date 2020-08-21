Shacknews Dump - August 21, 2020 We're back with your regular scheduled dumping. Relax, have a sit, and kick back with Shacknews.

It has certainly been an eventful week in the world of gaming. From the official reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator, and even the announcement of our own Shacknews Quakeholio 3 tournament, there’s plenty to talk about. On The Dump, we like to get together and recap the past week and chat about a variety of topics. We invite you to join us.

On this week’s episode of The Dump, join hosts Blake Morse and TJ Denzer as they navigate through what’s hot around the web. You can catch today’s stream live on our Twitch channel at 1:30p.m PT/4:30p.m. ET. Or, if you’d like to stay right here, we’ve got the stream embedded for you just below.

The August 21 episode of The Dump will also feature several recognizable faces from around Shacknews. CEO and Editor-In-Chief Asif Khan will join the show to talk stocks, as well as The Great Quakeholio 3 tournament. Tech Editor Chris Jarrard and Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia will stop by to talk about their recent reviews of Microsoft Flight Simulator and Battletoads, respectively.

Here’s the full lineup for the August 21 episode of The Dump:

Of course, we’d like to extend a tremendous thank you to those that tune in and hang out with us during The Dump, or any of our live shows. If you enjoy our content, be sure to follow us on Twitch so that you don’t miss a stream. If you feel inclined to show a little extra support, consider subscribing to our channel for as little as $5. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can do so free of charge.

Get locked and load, The Dump will commence soon.