Xur's location and wares for August 21, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know about Xur's location and wares for August 21, 2020 in Destiny 2.

It’s that time again, and Xur is making his weekly trip to the solar system. If you’re trying to find the Exotic merchant, then we can help. This guide will break down Xur’s current location and wares for August 21, 2020.

As with most weeks, Xur can be found somewhere throughout the Director. Fortunately, we’ve managed to locate him quickly, and players will want to visit Winding Cove in the EDZ to find him.

Once you’ve located Xur, you can talk to him about the various items he has to offer. This week, Xur has the following items available for purchase:

Lord of Wolves - 29 Legendary Shards

Eternal Warrior - 23 Legendary Shards

Astrocyte Verse - 23 Legendary Shards

Young Ahamkara's Spine - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Visiting Xur and picking up items you don’t already have can be a really good way to score some extra loot without having to jump through a lot of hoops. Make sure you’re saving up your Legendary Shards to make any purchases you might want. If you’re running low, be sure to check out our handy guide on how to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

If you’re not sure what items to purchase from Xur, then we’d recommend grabbing anything you don’t already have. Xur is easily one of the best ways to fill out the missing pieces of your Collections, and you should take advantage of his prices and any items he as available. This is especially handy as you try to grab all the current Exotics before content begins vaulting in November. Xur appears every week and you’ll often be able to grab at least one or even two items from his wares. Make sure you also grab the Exotic Engram for a chance at unlocking yet another item you don't already have.

Now that you know where Xur’s location is and what items he has available to purchase, head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide for even more help conquering all the game has to offer.