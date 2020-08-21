Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 6 schedule and runs to watch
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 continues and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 6 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.
The end is in sight, but we're continuing on through Summer Games Done Quick. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has left the world's top speedrunners arriving to the party a little bit late. But that's not stopping them from their mission to raise money for charity. We're approaching the end of seven days of speedrunning action, with runners blazing through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody has been going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have raised over $750,000 in five days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 5, as we marvel at one of the unlikeliest hits in the history of Ocarina of Time speedruns.
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Times are subject to change.)
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:07 AM
|A Short Hike
|All Gold Feathers (No S+Q) - PC
|warm_ham
|10:00
|6:27 AM
|Baba Is You
|True Ending - PC
|Punchy
|27:00
|7:04 AM
|Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus
|Any% - PS2
|Zenthrow
|42:00
|7:56 AM
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
|Lvl 1 Data Organization RTA - PS4
|CrispyMe
|30:00
|8:53 AM
|Super Hark Bros
|100% Race - SNES
|UghRochester, SuperBen, papanug
|25:00
|9:28 AM
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|Any%+ - Wii U VC
|ViolinGamer
|1:20:00
|11:08 AM
|Super Monkey Ball 2
|Story Mode All Levels - Wii
|PetresInc
|38:00
|11:56 AM
|Super Mario Bros.
|Warpless Race - NES
|SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, GTAce99
|23:00
|12:39 PM
|Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
|Warpless D-4 (Mario) - SNES
|SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, Picante, GTAce99
|45:00
|1:34 PM
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|TFW NG+ Ultra Hard - PS4
|Elkjaer
|55:00
|2:49 PM
|Metroid Fusion
|1% Hard Race - GBA
|HerculesBenchpress, CScottyW
|1:45:00
|4:44 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|All Dog Treasures - Switch
|Limcube
|1:40:00
|6:39 PM
|Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen
|Any% Glitchless Race - GBA
|JP_Xinnam, PulseEffect
|2:20:00
|9:09 PM
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
|Coda All Zones - PC
|SpootyBiscuit
|20:00
|9:39 PM
|Bonus Game 5 - Pump It Up!
|Showcase - Arcade Cabinet (PIU LX Model)
|happyf33tz
|1:00:00
|10:49 PM
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Any% Normal - PS4
|Boring_Borin
|6:40:00
|5:39 AM
|Touhou 09.5 - Shoot the Bullet
|All Scenes - PC
|pingval
|1:01:00
11:56AM - The Retro Mario Block
There isn't a lot of retro Mario for this year's Summer Games Done Quick, but what we are going to see should be a lot of fun. It's a pair of races for Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (a.k.a. Japanese Super Mario Bros. 2) and both are warpless! This one should be a fun one, just because it's not often we get to see these Mario games run in their entirety. Yes, that even means The Lost Levels' World 9!
4:44PM - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
So we've seen that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be completed rather quickly. Unlike the rest of the series, this can be finished in a matter of minutes. So the community has come up with some new ideas for runs. So check this one out! It's Breath of the Wild, but the object is to find all of the treasures that can only be found by bribing the world's dogs. If you like doggos, you're going to love this run and it should be unlike any Zelda GDQ run to date.
10:49PM - Final Fantasy VII Remake
Burn the midnight oil for this one! Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting its first time in the Games Done Quick spotlight. And Boring_Borin will be running through this one all night long. Can he finish it within the 6-hour, 40-minute target time? How does one even go about making a marathon run like this? Hey, we talked to the man about it ourselves, so check out our full interview!
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
