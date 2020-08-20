Hitman 3 to launch on PC as Epic Games Store exclusive Agent 47's latest adventure will only be available for PC players via the EGS.

Hitman 3 was originally announced back in June during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. With a confirmed release window of January 2021, we already know that the assassin game will be coming to both consoles and PC. However, PC players looking to continue the story of Agent 47 will have to purchase Hitman 3 on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games shared the news about Hitman 3 on their Twitter account, with a more in-depth release on their official website. When Hitman 3 launches in January it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC. Meaning that Valve’s Steam will not be an option for the latest entry in the saga of Agent 47. Of course, there’s the possibility that the game could come to Steam down the road but for now, Hitman 3 will be an EGS exclusive.

Interestingly enough, the Epic Games Store will be receiving more Hitman content ahead of the third game’s release. Starting August 27 and running through September 3, Hitman (2016) will be the free game on the Epic Games Store. If you missed out on IO’s reboot of the iconic franchise, this is an excellent opportunity to snag it.

Since the Epic Games Store launched back in 2018, Epic has done everything they can to make it one of the most prominent digital storefronts. This means securing exclusives and offering premiere titles for free, in attempt to compete with the behemoth that is Steam. Nabbing Hitman 3 as an exclusive is a win for epic, and will certainly drive players to the EGS.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Epic Games Store evolves over time, and if we’ll see more next gen titles side with EGS for their PC release. Hitman 3 is just under six months away, and we expect to learn more details in the future. For more, visit the Hitman 3 topic page right here on Shacknews.