Capcom and Seiko are releasing some seriously sweet Street Fighter watches Get super stylish with your very own Street Fighter watch, straight from Seiko. You don't even need to win a tournament to get one.

Ever wished you could wear your favorite Street Fighter character on your wrist? You can do just that with the upcoming collaboration between Capcom and Seiko.

There are six different fighters to choose from in the new collection, featuring Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Guile, Blanka, and Zangief. While the actual characters aren't on the watches, they feature the same color schemes you know and love along with plenty of special accoutrements indicative of each fighter. It's basically perfect for any Street Fighter fan.

You'll have to act fast if you want to snag one of these bad boys, though. There will only be 9,999 of them available to purchase, so you'll have to preorder quickly ahead of their September 26 release. Of course, if you do order one, expect to pony up some real cash. It's about $490, or ¥51,700 for one of these bad boys.

Still, if you're someone who loves to collect fun and sophisticated accessories based on your favorite games, there's plenty to love about this watch collection. Check out a look at the watches via the trailer below.

Be sure to let us know if you decide to nab one!