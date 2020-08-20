Evening Reading - August 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Battletoads (2020) review: Toad-al bummer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator review: The killer app
- 6 features we still want for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 photo mode - Drone Camera guide
- Shack Chat: What is the real Bugsnax story?
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controls and keybindings
- Best flight sticks, yokes, and gear for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) tops $2 trillion market capitalization
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War confirmed for 2020, full reveal next week
- Hide the HUD - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Asif might show up at your house soon with shirts if the Post Office doesn't open soon— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 14, 2020
Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/sdKIpeNOgt
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
I want a refund on 2020
A Timberland collar is right on par for 2020. pic.twitter.com/GKVINhE73f— JaValle (@JaValle) August 15, 2020
In fact, I want to speak to 2020's manager.
2020 pic.twitter.com/u6L7KSiPkP— Robin Hunicke (@hunicke) August 20, 2020
Kirby did it!
Kirby sealed the deal the way he’d been taught in business school; with a firm handshake and direct eye contact pic.twitter.com/7HqxPAnsAL— James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) August 19, 2020
We are all very proud of Kirby.
ICE-T discovered Marc Rebillet today
I think I just found my new Favorite artist… This MF is Hardcore! https://t.co/ttnETkou7d— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 20, 2020
This is the best thing to happen on the Internet this week.
Dude, Ice is coming through with the LOVE! Wow 🙏 https://t.co/U3CzHqU6T6— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) August 20, 2020
Shacknews had Marc Rebillet at E3 2019 and ICE-T at E4 2020. You're welcome, universe.
This is too much for me to handle. I’m gonna have a heart attack! https://t.co/JP65G5eGh8— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) August 20, 2020
Cats of the Internet!
But what about real kitty cats?
POV: there’s a floppy kitten falling asleep in your lap pic.twitter.com/tqfGi4v4UF— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 19, 2020
That's the stuff.
Catastrophic Ikea Arabic Failure
Ikea what is you doing 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/WOX35ZaG7n— fats (@omarfats) August 18, 2020
The Arabic reads, "The same as written, but in Arabic."
Useful links for people looking to start graphics programming
Since a lot of folks ask in DMs about how to start graphics programming, here are some links to good resources:— John W Kloetzli, Jr (@JJcoolkl) August 19, 2020
- Resources for Beginning Graphics Programming
- How to start learning graphics programming?
- How to Start Learning Computer Graphics Programming
- Real-Time Rendering Resources
- Foundations of Game Engine Development
Great fundamental basketball
I CANNOT get over this entire sequence right here, easily one of the best LIVE basketball moments this year— The Sky Show CHI (@TheSkyShowCHI) August 19, 2020
You hear the #JamesWadeCOY play call, you hear him ask Sloot which side, you hear him saying specifically to put A’ja through it, and you see the execution. Wow #skytown pic.twitter.com/Mj186mGXnY
Great execution of an excellently drawn up play.
ICE is feeding Muslim detainees pork in Miami
ICE is feeding Muslim detainees pork at its Krome detention center in Miami and its chaplain dismisses this basic, deliberate dignity violation by saying “it is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/UldZTZWL2h— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) August 19, 2020
"It is what it is," says the Krome detention center chaplain.
Meanwhile in Ohio...
Thom Brennaman surprises absolutely nobody pic.twitter.com/kZBWk1gxRJ— ¡JONRONAZO! (@JV__19) August 19, 2020
Yeah, you're fired.
Thom Brennaman apologizes, leaves @reds broadcast after open-mic disaster tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZAFYKtJRRo— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2020
Watching a guy get canceled in real-time is pretty interesting. Also neat that a homerun interrupted his man of God "defense."
August 20, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 has not been delayed again
August 19, 2020
Yet.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 19, 2020