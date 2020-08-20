Evening Reading - August 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Asif might show up at your house soon with shirts if the Post Office doesn't open soon



Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/sdKIpeNOgt — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 14, 2020

I want a refund on 2020

A Timberland collar is right on par for 2020. pic.twitter.com/GKVINhE73f — JaValle (@JaValle) August 15, 2020

In fact, I want to speak to 2020's manager.

Kirby did it!

Kirby sealed the deal the way he’d been taught in business school; with a firm handshake and direct eye contact pic.twitter.com/7HqxPAnsAL — James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) August 19, 2020

We are all very proud of Kirby.

ICE-T discovered Marc Rebillet today

I think I just found my new Favorite artist… This MF is Hardcore! https://t.co/ttnETkou7d — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 20, 2020

This is the best thing to happen on the Internet this week.

Dude, Ice is coming through with the LOVE! Wow 🙏 https://t.co/U3CzHqU6T6 — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) August 20, 2020

Shacknews had Marc Rebillet at E3 2019 and ICE-T at E4 2020. You're welcome, universe.

This is too much for me to handle. I’m gonna have a heart attack! https://t.co/JP65G5eGh8 — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) August 20, 2020

Cats of the Internet!

But what about real kitty cats?

POV: there’s a floppy kitten falling asleep in your lap pic.twitter.com/tqfGi4v4UF — your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 19, 2020

That's the stuff.

Catastrophic Ikea Arabic Failure

Ikea what is you doing 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/WOX35ZaG7n — fats (@omarfats) August 18, 2020

The Arabic reads, "The same as written, but in Arabic."

Useful links for people looking to start graphics programming

Since a lot of folks ask in DMs about how to start graphics programming, here are some links to good resources: — John W Kloetzli, Jr (@JJcoolkl) August 19, 2020

Great fundamental basketball

I CANNOT get over this entire sequence right here, easily one of the best LIVE basketball moments this year



You hear the #JamesWadeCOY play call, you hear him ask Sloot which side, you hear him saying specifically to put A’ja through it, and you see the execution. Wow #skytown pic.twitter.com/Mj186mGXnY — The Sky Show CHI (@TheSkyShowCHI) August 19, 2020

Great execution of an excellently drawn up play.

ICE is feeding Muslim detainees pork in Miami

ICE is feeding Muslim detainees pork at its Krome detention center in Miami and its chaplain dismisses this basic, deliberate dignity violation by saying “it is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/UldZTZWL2h — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) August 19, 2020

"It is what it is," says the Krome detention center chaplain.

Meanwhile in Ohio...

Thom Brennaman surprises absolutely nobody pic.twitter.com/kZBWk1gxRJ — ¡JONRONAZO! (@JV__19) August 19, 2020

Yeah, you're fired.

Thom Brennaman apologizes, leaves @reds broadcast after open-mic disaster tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZAFYKtJRRo — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2020

Watching a guy get canceled in real-time is pretty interesting. Also neat that a homerun interrupted his man of God "defense."

Cyberpunk 2077 has not been delayed again

Yet.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 19, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.