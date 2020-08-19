Prince of Persia remake leaked by Guatemalan retailer listing The classic Ubisoft title could be getting a remake later this year.

Prince of Persia sits with Splinter Cell as beloved Ubisoft franchises that haven’t seen much spotlight in recent years. With the first title launching in 1989 for the Apple II, Prince of Persia has seen several sequels, spinoffs, and even a feature film adaptation. However, other than a mobile title released back in 2018, a new Prince of Persia title hasn’t hit the market in a decade. That being said, it looks like the Prince of Persia series may be making its triumphant return. A recent posting on a Guatemalan retailer indicates that a Prince of Persia remake is on the way.

Retailer MAX made a now-deleted listing that displayed “Prince of Persia Remake” as an upcoming game. The website had the remake listed as coming to both the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. A release window of November 2020 was given as a release window.

Hey psss...



Prince of Persia REMAKE listings have appeared online.



For now the game is listed for Nintendo Switch and PS4 with an estimate release date of November 2020.



• https://t.co/9EyyVmZ13K pic.twitter.com/Q9lGARf4Hl — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) August 19, 2020

Now, the prospect of yet another Prince of Persia remake isn’t outlandish, in fact, it makes sense. The Prince of Persia series has sat dormant for ten years, and releasing a new and pretty remake at the close of the PS4/Xbox One generation would be a great way for Ubisoft to gauge modern audiences’ interest in the franchise before greenlighting a full sequel for the next-gen consoles.

We’ve seen instances where an unannounced game is posted to a foreign retailer, and nothing ever comes of it. Prince of Persia Remake could surely be another case of this, but there are claims that back up the idea that more Prince of Persia is on the way. Industry insider Jason Schreier posted about the leak to Twitter. When a user responded doubting the existence of a Prince of Persia remake, Schreier simply replied, “This tweet won't age well.”

Ubisoft recently held a digital presentation titled Ubisoft Forward, where the company shared news on their upcoming releases. There was no mention or confirmation of a new Prince of Persia title being in development during the event. With the leak alluding to a November 2020 release window, you’d expect an official announcement pretty soon. If more information comes to light about the alleged Prince of Persia Remake, we’ll have those details for you right here on Shacknews.