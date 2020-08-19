New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Prince of Persia remake leaked by Guatemalan retailer listing

The classic Ubisoft title could be getting a remake later this year.
Donovan Erskine
1

Prince of Persia sits with Splinter Cell as beloved Ubisoft franchises that haven’t seen much spotlight in recent years. With the first title launching in 1989 for the Apple II, Prince of Persia has seen several sequels, spinoffs, and even a feature film adaptation. However, other than a mobile title released back in 2018, a new Prince of Persia title hasn’t hit the market in a decade. That being said, it looks like the Prince of Persia series may be making its triumphant return. A recent posting on a Guatemalan retailer indicates that a Prince of Persia remake is on the way. 

Retailer MAX made a now-deleted listing that displayed “Prince of Persia Remake” as an upcoming game. The website had the remake listed as coming to both the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. A release window of November 2020 was given as a release window. 

Now, the prospect of yet another Prince of Persia remake isn’t outlandish, in fact, it makes sense. The Prince of Persia series has sat dormant for ten years, and releasing a new and pretty remake at the close of the PS4/Xbox One generation would be a great way for Ubisoft to gauge modern audiences’ interest in the franchise before greenlighting a full sequel for the next-gen consoles. 

We’ve seen instances where an unannounced game is posted to a foreign retailer, and nothing ever comes of it. Prince of Persia Remake could surely be another case of this, but there are claims that back up the idea that more Prince of Persia is on the way. Industry insider Jason Schreier posted about the leak to Twitter. When a user responded doubting the existence of a Prince of Persia remake, Schreier simply replied, “This tweet won't age well.

Ubisoft recently held a digital presentation titled Ubisoft Forward, where the company shared news on their upcoming releases. There was no mention or confirmation of a new Prince of Persia title being in development during the event. With the leak alluding to a November 2020 release window, you’d expect an official announcement pretty soon. If more information comes to light about the alleged Prince of Persia Remake, we’ll have those details for you right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

