Microsoft shows off new Xbox user interface debuting this holiday The Xbox dashboard will be going through some significant changes in the near future, so keep an eye out for that.

Microsoft has revealed the new user interface that you'll be seeing when you boot up your Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or other Xbox product by this holiday season.

In a new Xbox Wire post, Microsoft detailed what to expect from the interface, which the team says should feel "inviting and familiar," whether you play on your console, PC, or your Android device by way of xCloud game streaming. The new look has been designed to be "faster to use, more approachable, and visually appealing." It's releasing this holiday across the entire Xbox ecosystem.

At a glance, you'll note that text should be more legible, it's easier to understand onscreen elements at a glance, and the entirety of the dashboard is simply faster than before. It also features new tile shapes, fonts, a new illustration style, and additional changes. There's also a renewed focus on support for when you need it the most.

The interface will also make games quicker and easier to launch as well as access when you aren't by your console or PC. The Home screen will load up to 50 percent faster when you boot up your system and will load 30 percent faster when you come out of a game. These augments will use 40 percent less memory than before as well.

Even the Microsoft Store gets a reboot, which cuts app launch time on the system to about two seconds with updated navigation and easier membership exploration to see what you have at your fingertips with memberships and discounts. There's also a new Xbox mobile app in the works to help you better integrate and unify all your social experiences and gaming outside your console.

You can expect to try on these changes for size when the new interface launches this holiday season across the Xbox portfolio.