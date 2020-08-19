Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 continues and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 4 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.
The hype is already off the charts, as the world's top speedrunners have come together for Summer Games Done Quick. For this year, they're a little later than normal. That's because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, that isn't stopping the runners from completing their mission to raise money for charity. We're in the middle of seven days of speedrunning action, with runners blazing through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody has been going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have already raised over $385,000 in just three days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 3. I don't think Tony Hawk's ever pulled off a trick like this.
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 4 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Times are subject to change.)
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:48 AM
|Kousoku Kaitenzushi
|All Stages - PC
|Cisco147
|7:00
|7:05 AM
|Metal Gear: Ghost Babel
|Very Hard - GBC
|plywood
|1:24:00
|8:39 AM
|Neon Boost
|Any% Lights on, 1.2 - PC
|kykystas
|18:00
|9:07 AM
|One Step From Eden
|Neutral Selicy Seedless Normal - PC
|Risch
|19:00
|9:41 AM
|Wario Land (Virtual Boy)
|100% - VB
|swordsmankirby
|27:00
|10:18 AM
|Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam
|Any% - 3DS
|GigaDB
|1:00:00
|11:38 AM
|The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
|Warpless - GB
|mghtymth
|55:00
|12:43 PM
|The Last of Us
|Grounded Mode, Glitchless, New Game - PS4
|AnthonyCaliber
|3:00:00
|4:00 PM
|Freedom Planet
|Carol Any% (Classic Mode) - PC
|Revolucion
|50:00
|5:00 PM
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|Beat the Game Glitchless - Genesis
|t0uchan
|25:00
|5:35 PM
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Beat the Game - Genesis
|Joeybaby69
|30:00
|6:15 PM
|Sonic 3 & Knuckles
|All Emeralds (Sonic) - Genesis
|TheSoundDefense
|1:10:00
|7:35 PM
|Sonic Heroes
|Team Sonic vs. Team Chaotix - Wii
|CriticalCyd
|1:00:00
|8:45 PM
|Bonus Game 3 - Resident Evil 3 (2020)
|New Game Standard - PC
|MikeWave
|58:00
|9:53 PM
|Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition
|NG Nero/Dante Devil Hunter - PC
|Mekarazium
|1:30:00
|11:48 PM
|Pacify
|2 Player 100% - PC
|Metro72, YourAverageWhiteChick
|10:00
|12:08 AM
|Night Trap
|Best Ending - PS4
|Ecdycis
|37:00
|12:55 AM
|Pringles: The Video Game
|All As - Genesis
|SecksWrecks
|5:00
|1:10 AM
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Any% (All Cases) - PC
|Lizstar
|34:00
|1:40 AM
|Saint Hazel's Horsepital
|Any% - PC
|Bullets
|25:00
|2:20 AM
|Ribbit King
|All Courses - Wii
|Dakitteh
|23:00
|2:53 AM
|Streets of Fury EX
|Any% Ruby Diamonds - PC
|SCXCR
|27:00
|3:30 AM
|Rocko's Quest
|Any% - PC
|NoseJones
|20:00
|4:00 AM
|Homey D. Clown
|Any% - DOS
|corndan
|12:00
|4:22 AM
|Little Big Adventure 2
|Any% - PC
|janglestorm
|34:00
|5:06 AM
|ALF
|Any% - SMS
|Starbird
|13:00
|5:34 AM
|El Matador
|Any% - PC
|catalystz
|25:00
5:00PM - The Sonic the Hedgehog Block
Did somebody say "Gotta go fast?" Yes, Games Done Quick is all about going fast and no franchise is better at going fast than Sonic. And this is arguably the best of the Sonic games, becaues this year's Sonic block covers the original three Sonic games from the Sega Genesis. That'll be followed by a special Team Sonic vs. Team Chaotix incentive run for Sonic Heroes on the Wii.
8:45PM - Resident Evil 3
The Bonus Game incentives for this year just keep knocking it out of the park. The third Bonus Game incentive is for Resident Evil 3. Yes, that's the remake that just came out earlier this year. It hasn't been out for very long, but MikeWave is looking to avoid Nemesis and put this one to bed in just under an hour.
12:08AM - Night Trap
This one's part of the Silly Games Done Quick block and games don't come much sillier than Night Trap. Yes, this is the infamous FMV "game" that put games in the middle of a cross between a terrible horror movie and a terrible made-for-TV softcore porno. It's truly awful and I would never have guessed that there's a speedrunning community for it. Probably because the goal is to get the game over with and never have to touch it again. But yes, if you're curious as to how Night Trap can be run quickly, be sure to check this one out.
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch
-
Summer Games Done Quick 🌞🎮⌛⏩
has raised $398,000 for Doctors Without Borders/ and will continue until the 23rd! This is a speedrunning marathon charity event with about 150 games being played and you can donate for various incentives such as bonus games or naming a character. If you can’t donate directly, you can make a purchase from https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick and a portion of the purchase price will go to the charity.
Due to the current situation, the event will be entirely online this year. While they have done online only events previously, this will be their largest online only event so far.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/ui/donate/30
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/iatacb/sgdq_vod_thread_2020/ or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87WW8vHl1DiNyJfpKWi2ViiG
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
-
-
-
-