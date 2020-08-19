Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 continues and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 4 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.

The hype is already off the charts, as the world's top speedrunners have come together for Summer Games Done Quick. For this year, they're a little later than normal. That's because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, that isn't stopping the runners from completing their mission to raise money for charity. We're in the middle of seven days of speedrunning action, with runners blazing through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody has been going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have already raised over $385,000 in just three days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 3. I don't think Tony Hawk's ever pulled off a trick like this.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Times are subject to change.)

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:48 AM Kousoku Kaitenzushi All Stages - PC Cisco147 7:00 7:05 AM Metal Gear: Ghost Babel Very Hard - GBC plywood 1:24:00 8:39 AM Neon Boost Any% Lights on, 1.2 - PC kykystas 18:00 9:07 AM One Step From Eden Neutral Selicy Seedless Normal - PC Risch 19:00 9:41 AM Wario Land (Virtual Boy) 100% - VB swordsmankirby 27:00 10:18 AM Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam Any% - 3DS GigaDB 1:00:00 11:38 AM The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Warpless - GB mghtymth 55:00 12:43 PM The Last of Us Grounded Mode, Glitchless, New Game - PS4 AnthonyCaliber 3:00:00 4:00 PM Freedom Planet Carol Any% (Classic Mode) - PC Revolucion 50:00 5:00 PM Sonic the Hedgehog Beat the Game Glitchless - Genesis t0uchan 25:00 5:35 PM Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Beat the Game - Genesis Joeybaby69 30:00 6:15 PM Sonic 3 & Knuckles All Emeralds (Sonic) - Genesis TheSoundDefense 1:10:00 7:35 PM Sonic Heroes Team Sonic vs. Team Chaotix - Wii CriticalCyd 1:00:00 8:45 PM Bonus Game 3 - Resident Evil 3 (2020) New Game Standard - PC MikeWave 58:00 9:53 PM Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition NG Nero/Dante Devil Hunter - PC Mekarazium 1:30:00 11:48 PM Pacify 2 Player 100% - PC Metro72, YourAverageWhiteChick 10:00 12:08 AM Night Trap Best Ending - PS4 Ecdycis 37:00 12:55 AM Pringles: The Video Game All As - Genesis SecksWrecks 5:00 1:10 AM Hypnospace Outlaw Any% (All Cases) - PC Lizstar 34:00 1:40 AM Saint Hazel's Horsepital Any% - PC Bullets 25:00 2:20 AM Ribbit King All Courses - Wii Dakitteh 23:00 2:53 AM Streets of Fury EX Any% Ruby Diamonds - PC SCXCR 27:00 3:30 AM Rocko's Quest Any% - PC NoseJones 20:00 4:00 AM Homey D. Clown Any% - DOS corndan 12:00 4:22 AM Little Big Adventure 2 Any% - PC janglestorm 34:00 5:06 AM ALF Any% - SMS Starbird 13:00 5:34 AM El Matador Any% - PC catalystz 25:00

5:00PM - The Sonic the Hedgehog Block

Did somebody say "Gotta go fast?" Yes, Games Done Quick is all about going fast and no franchise is better at going fast than Sonic. And this is arguably the best of the Sonic games, becaues this year's Sonic block covers the original three Sonic games from the Sega Genesis. That'll be followed by a special Team Sonic vs. Team Chaotix incentive run for Sonic Heroes on the Wii.

8:45PM - Resident Evil 3

The Bonus Game incentives for this year just keep knocking it out of the park. The third Bonus Game incentive is for Resident Evil 3. Yes, that's the remake that just came out earlier this year. It hasn't been out for very long, but MikeWave is looking to avoid Nemesis and put this one to bed in just under an hour.

12:08AM - Night Trap

This one's part of the Silly Games Done Quick block and games don't come much sillier than Night Trap. Yes, this is the infamous FMV "game" that put games in the middle of a cross between a terrible horror movie and a terrible made-for-TV softcore porno. It's truly awful and I would never have guessed that there's a speedrunning community for it. Probably because the goal is to get the game over with and never have to touch it again. But yes, if you're curious as to how Night Trap can be run quickly, be sure to check this one out.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.