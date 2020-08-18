Garden Story is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021 The wholesome action adventure, Garden Story, is making its jump to the Nintendo Switch next year.

When Picogram’s Garden Story was first revealed, many users fell in love with the unique art style and the idea behind the game itself. Now, as we continue deeper into the depths of 2020’s video game releases, many of those who found themselves intrigued by the upcoming indie game have even more reason to be excited as Garden Story has officially been unveiled for the Nintendo Switch.

No definitive release date has been set just yet, but players should expect Garden Story to release on the Nintendo Switch in 2021 (this is the same release time as is currently set for the game’s release on Steam).

Not sure exactly what Garden Story is? According to the Steam Page:

Explore a lush, living world: Immerse yourself in The Grove’s vibrant, organic ecosystem with four distinct (and adorable!) regions to enjoy.

Foster community: Take on requests, complete favors, and work as a role model to provide inhabitants with the confidence to support one another. Don’t be afraid to ask for help: we’re rebuilding together!

Combat Rot: Solve puzzles and fend off Rot as you delve into particularly infested locations of The Grove. Take caution: especially formidable Rot have taken residence in the depths of these areas!

Experiment with equipment: Utilize a variety of items to help gather resources, grow gardens, stave off Rot, solve puzzles, and indulge in the occasional musical interlude!

Cultivate your home: Care for garden plots, gather resources, curate libraries, upgrade your tools, and rebuild structures.

It really sounds like you’re going to be able to explore and create your own little homestead similar to how you might in games like Harvest Moon and Rune Factory. Of course, the addition of combat is also a welcome thing for those who want a little more spice in their gardening, so it will be intriguing to see more about that down the road. For now, you can look forward to finding out more about Garden Story when it releases next year.