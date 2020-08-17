Evening Reading - August 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator review: The killer app
- Mortal Shell review: No heir to the flesh
- Rainbow Six Siege interview: Bringing Sam Fisher to Operation Shadow Legacy
- Shack Chat: What is the real Bugsnax story?
- Apple to terminate all Epic Games developer accounts and cut off iOS and Mac dev tool access
- Firewatch movie in development from Blindspotting producers
- Fall Guys Battle of the Brands turns getting a skin into the game a charity event
- Another Marvel's Avengers datamine reveals Black Panther, Dr. Strange, & more heroes
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 minimum PC specs and requirements
- How much streaming data does Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 use?
- Dragon Ball FighterZ skews older with Master Roshi DLC
- Fights in Tight Spaces combo system revealed by Frozen Synapse creator
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 release time
- Nintendo Indie World showcase coming tomorrow
- Sidebar Games' Golf Story sequel Sports Story officially delayed
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Asif might show up at your house soon with shirts if the Post Office doesn't open soon— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 14, 2020
Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/sdKIpeNOgt
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The heat is getting to people
So this is it. This is my worst tweet.— Kit Ellis (@kitosan) August 17, 2020
Hang in there, Kit!
Instant karma
Ayo...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0YE0OC72z6— Hu$tle We$tbrook. (@DresaintIaurent) August 16, 2020
The nerve.
Racism
I'm petty AF. I still remember G4TV review of Monday Night Combat from 2010 by AdamS that called the art style "a Malaysian knockoff of TF2" which I guess is supposed to be an insult?? and it still gets me fuming for all the white reasons pic.twitter.com/tmIftwdcjP— Chandana Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) August 16, 2020
Using Malaysian as an insult. Yep, that's racist. So is this next thing I am embedding.
how was this allowed... imagine a little black girl seeing this 💔 pic.twitter.com/nMIfb1kPHk— Dario (@DarioOnikaQueen) August 14, 2020
2020: The year we made a real Monkey Ball
August 14, 2020
I main Aiai.
We support the USPS
fuck it. USPS fancam. pic.twitter.com/jKTwIjS3Sk— taylor🌸🍳 (@ScribblnTaylor) August 15, 2020
How else will we ship these hoodies?
This horse is amazing
This is not a horse. This is a mythical beast 😳 pic.twitter.com/hEkP2jVgua— Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) August 14, 2020
Look at it.
Bao eats
No context needed pic.twitter.com/ogWK5d0rhS— CJ Melendez (@CJMelendez_) August 15, 2020
Good Bao.
I think Lola and Bao should be in more games. pic.twitter.com/5cHZJ6UsDC— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 15, 2020
Cats from the Internet!
Trixie pic.twitter.com/57d0YpQrJs— LandrosRadick (@LandrosRadick) August 18, 2020
Good kitties.
Ip Cat pic.twitter.com/sojNCFKfH0— k (@kittensfolder) August 13, 2020
Pentagon forms task force to investigate UFOs
UAPTF, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, you are our only hope.
Dogs, but show them to me
i thought twitter deserved to see this fluffy dog pic.twitter.com/MUyqTJ3Nqj— hisoka🃏 (@keatxngrant) August 17, 2020
Very foofy.
God my coworker is so needy. pic.twitter.com/toDCPLMfKY— Anne Marie Lewis (@BDRAnneLewis) August 12, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 17, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 17, 2020