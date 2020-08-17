Evening Reading - August 17, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Asif might show up at your house soon with shirts if the Post Office doesn't open soon



Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/sdKIpeNOgt — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 14, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The heat is getting to people

So this is it. This is my worst tweet. — Kit Ellis (@kitosan) August 17, 2020

Hang in there, Kit!

Instant karma

The nerve.

Racism

I'm petty AF. I still remember G4TV review of Monday Night Combat from 2010 by AdamS that called the art style "a Malaysian knockoff of TF2" which I guess is supposed to be an insult?? and it still gets me fuming for all the white reasons pic.twitter.com/tmIftwdcjP — Chandana Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) August 16, 2020

Using Malaysian as an insult. Yep, that's racist. So is this next thing I am embedding.

how was this allowed... imagine a little black girl seeing this 💔 pic.twitter.com/nMIfb1kPHk — Dario (@DarioOnikaQueen) August 14, 2020

2020: The year we made a real Monkey Ball

I main Aiai.

We support the USPS

How else will we ship these hoodies?

This horse is amazing

This is not a horse. This is a mythical beast 😳 pic.twitter.com/hEkP2jVgua — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) August 14, 2020

Look at it.

Bao eats

No context needed pic.twitter.com/ogWK5d0rhS — CJ Melendez (@CJMelendez_) August 15, 2020

Good Bao.

I think Lola and Bao should be in more games. pic.twitter.com/5cHZJ6UsDC — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 15, 2020

Cats from the Internet!

Good kitties.

Pentagon forms task force to investigate UFOs

UAPTF, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, you are our only hope.

Dogs, but show them to me

i thought twitter deserved to see this fluffy dog pic.twitter.com/MUyqTJ3Nqj — hisoka🃏 (@keatxngrant) August 17, 2020

Very foofy.

God my coworker is so needy. pic.twitter.com/toDCPLMfKY — Anne Marie Lewis (@BDRAnneLewis) August 12, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 17, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.