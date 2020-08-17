Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout controls and keybindings Everything you need to know about the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout controls and keybindings.

If you want to be a winner in Fall Guys, then you’re going to need to use everything at your disposal. One of the best ways to become better at a game is to know and understand all the controls and keybindings at your fingertips. In this guide, we’ll break down all the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout controls and PC keybindings so you know exactly what you’re getting into.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout controls and keybindings

The controls in Fall Guys aren’t all that difficult but knowing what each button does will be vital to your success at being the last one standing as you fight to take home the crown. Below we’ve broken down each of the controls and keybindings you need to know about based on the platform that you’re playing on. Note, we’ve included Xbox controls for those who are playing the game on PC with an Xbox controller. The game isn't yet available on the Xbox, but we'll update the guide with more details on that should it make the jump later down the road.

Fall Guys Controls and Keybindings Control Name PlayStation 4 PC Xbox Controller (Used on PC) Move Right Left Analog Stick D Left Analog Stick Move Left Left Analog Stick A Left Analog Stick Move Up Left Analog Stick W Left Analog Stick Move Down Left Analog Stick S Left Analog Stick Jump X Space A Dive Square Control X Grab R2 Shift RT Emote 1 Up D-Pad 1 Up D-Pad Emote 2 Right D-Pad 2 Right D-Pad Emote 3 Down D-Pad 3 Down D-Pad Emote 4 Left D-Pad 4 Left D-Pad Show Names L2 Tab LT

As you can see, the controls are fairly simple, though you’ll want to keep them in mind. Now that you know the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout controls and keybindings, head back over to our Fall Guys topic for more helpful info and news.