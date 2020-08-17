Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 release time Find out exactly what the Microsoft Flight simulator 2020 release time is right here.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is officially here, giving players a long-await addition to the Flight Simulator family. If you’re planning on diving into the newest entry in the series, then you’re going to need to know the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 release time, and we’ve got all that info right here.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 release time

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is set to release on August 18, but the game will have quite a few different release time options.

Being available on both Steam and the Microsoft Store, those who plan on purchasing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will need to know exactly when the game releases on their chosen digital platform. The game will release at the same time worldwide for Steam users and you can download the game on Steam at 4:00 UTC, or 12 a.m. ET on August 18, 2020.

Those who picked up the game on the Microsoft Store are going to find a bit of a different setup to worry about. Unlike Steam – which releases at the same time around the world – the Microsoft Store’s version of Microsoft Flight Simulator will release on a staggered schedule at midnight in the user’s local time. Releases will start kicking off on the Microsoft Store at 10:00 UTC in Kiribati. We’ll then see continued releases just about every hour as the clock reaches midnight in subsequent regions.

So, basically, you can start playing the game at midnight in your local region if you preordered on the Microsoft Store. Those who preorders it on Steam can start playing at 12 a.m. ET no matter where they are in the world. You can see a full breakdown of the release schedule courtesy of Microsoft by heading over to the Flight Simulator website.

Now that you know when the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 release time is, make sure you’re ready to take flight be heading over to our Flight Simulator topic for more info and in-depth content.