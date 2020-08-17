Ghost of Tsushima: Legends brings free co-op mode to the game The new multiplayer update, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, will bring a free standalone journey focused on co-op exploration and combat.

Ghost of Tsushima has already proven itself as an incredible action-adventure experience. The journey of revenge for Jin Sakai against the Mongol armies invading his homeland across the beautiful island of Tsushima will easily come up in Game of the Year conversations on its own. That said, a new adventure is coming to the game, and this time it will be a co-op journey with Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions announced the new multiplayer update Ghost of Tsushima: Legends on Twitter and the PlayStation blog on August 17, 2020. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be a free update for owners of the base game, set to deliver a standalone multiplayer co-op experience separate from the story and journey of Jin and the single-player game. You’ll get to choose between four warriors, each with their own specialty, as you embark in a new story and missions that feature two to four player play, new enemies with demonic Oni monsters among them, and even an intense four-player raid-style mission if you build yourself up to the daunting task. Check out the reveal trailer for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends just below.

More Ghost of Tsushima sounds great, and the strange and surprising twist of co-op play in this update also sounds interesting to say the least. Even more enticing is that it will all be free when it finally launches as long as you have Ghost of Tsushima already. Ghost of Tsushima was already a stellar experience, having earned itself praise across the industry from both critics and players alike. We certainly loved it in our Shacknews review, so the idea of jumping back in with friends is a welcome surprise.

Sucker Punch Productions doesn’t have a launch date for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends just yet, so stay tuned to Shacknews for new updates and information about the upcoming multiplayer update.