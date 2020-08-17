New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 is underway and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 2 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.
Ozzie Mejia
7

It's that time of the summer. Many of the top speedrunners in the world have come together for Summer Games Done Quick 2020. However, you might have noticed that they're here a little later than usual. A big part of that is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ensured that things will operate differently this year. However, the mission is the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners blaze through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody will be going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have already raised over $100,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 1. Even kids love getting in on the fun!

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:02 AM Adventures of Lolo 2 Any% - NES rayeo 30:00
6:42 AM Chicken of the Farm 100% - NES Xarnax42 14:00
7:06 AM New Ghostbusters II Any% - NES MadMegaX381 25:00
7:41 AM Gravity Trooper - Metal Storm No Wrong Warp - NES MadMegaX381 15:00
8:06 AM Micro Mages Any% - NES WhiteHat94 22:00
8:38 AM Legacy of the Wizard Any% - NES Dragondarch 35:00
9:23 AM Power Blade Any% Normal - NES NeoKad 25:00
9:58 AM Kid Icarus Any% - NES fruitbatsalad 26:00
10:34 AM Zelda II: The Adventure of Link Reverse Boss Order - NES EnchantressOfNumbers 58:00
11:42 AM The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion No Out of Bounds - PC sandyX 40:00
12:32 PM The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Any% Old Patch - PC Kaadzik 2:12:00
2:54 PM Batman: Arkham City Any% (Easy) - PC ShikenNuggets 1:10:00
4:14 PM Valley Any% - PC TheRedSock 19:00
4:43 PM Dandara: Trials of Fear Any% - PC PoleCat 35:00
5:28 PM Portal Glitchless - PC Shizzal 19:00
6:02 PM Portal 2 All Main Courses - PC AJ_from_portal, betsruner 36:00
6:48 PM The Talos Principle All Sigils - PC Azorae 53:00
7:51 PM Superliminal Any% Warpless - PC Crisper 20:00
8:29 PM Hollow Knight Any% No Major Glitches Race - PC Pestilentbox2, fireb0rn 41:00
9:20 PM Bonus Game 1: Ori and the Will of the Wisps Any% Easy, No Out of Bounds - PC sickynar 40:00
10:58 PM Yono and the Celestial Elephants No Major Skips - PC Bullets 20:00
11:28 PM Alien: Isolation All Missions, Nightmare, No CC - PC Drayux 3:00:00
2:38 AM Silent Hill: Homecoming All Bosses NG+ - Xbox One shmumbler 1:00:00
3:48 AM Alone in the Dark Any% - DOS PlasticRainbow 12:00
4:10 AM Quest 64 US Any% - N64 Bingchang 2:05:00

10:34AM - Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Watching the black sheep of the Zelda series is always a pleasure, just because it feels so different from everything else Link has taken part in. Now it's less of a "bad" game and more of a novelty. And it becomes moreso when EnchantressOfNumbers attempts to run through it in Reverse Boss Order in under an hour. That means starting as an underpowered Link against the top bosses and going from there. This one will feel different than the usual Zelda runs and it's worth checking out.

9:20PM - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If the Bonus Game 1 incentive is met, then it's time to run through Ori's second adventure for the first time for Games Done Quick. It's more of a first peek, since sickynar will be completing an Any% Easy run, but it's a great taste of one of the best games to come out this year so far.

11:28PM - Alien: Isolation

This is an incredibly fascinating run, just because Alien: Isolation feels like it would be totally antithetical to the idea of speedrunning. This is not a game you play through quickly. If you try and rush through it, the Xenomorph will hear you and pounce on you. That's especially true in Nightmare difficulty. So how does one go about completing this fast? We're going to find out when we watch Drayux close out Monday evening with this three-hour run.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    August 17, 2020 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 7:03 AM

      Summer Games Done Quick 🌞🎮⌛⏩
      Is in it's second day and runs until the 23rd and has raised $113,000 for Doctors Without Borders! This is a speedrunning marathon charity event with about 150 games being played and you can donate for various incentives such as bonus games or naming a character. If you can’t donate directly, you can make a purchase from https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick and a portion of the purchase price will go to the charity.
      Due to the current situation, the event will be entirely online this year. While they have done online only events previously, this will be their largest online only event so far.

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/ui/donate/30
      VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/iatacb/sgdq_vod_thread_2020/ or https://www.youtube.com/c/gamesdonequick/playlists
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 17, 2020 7:04 AM

        Now: Gravity Trooper - Metal Storm No Wrong Warp — NES
        Next: Micro Mages
        Then: Legacy of the Wizard
        Soon: Power Blade

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 7:19 AM

      Now: Chicken of the Farm 100% — NES NES Block
      Next: Micro Mages
      Then: Legacy of the Wizard
      Soon: Power Blade

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 7:37 AM

      Now: Micro Mages Any% — NES NES Block
      Next: Legacy of the Wizard
      Then: Power Blade
      Soon: Kid Icarus

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 17, 2020 7:38 AM

        Micro Mages is fun - definitely my favorite new NES game in a long while. Looking forward to it.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 8:14 AM

      Now: Legacy of the Wizard Any% — NES NES Block
      Next: Power Blade
      Then: Kid Icarus
      Soon: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 8:51 AM

      Now: Power Blade Any% Expert — NES
      Next: Kid Icarus
      Then: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
      Soon: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 9:22 AM

      Now: Kid Icarus Any% — NES
      Next: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
      Then: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
      Soon: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

    • virus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 9:32 AM

      Aww, no dead cells runs :(

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 9:43 AM

      Now: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link Reverse Boss Order — NES
      Next: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
      Then: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
      Soon: Batman: Arkham City

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 17, 2020 9:49 AM

        CORRECTION!
        Now: Power Blade Any% Expert — NES
        Next: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
        Then: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
        Soon: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 10:21 AM

      Now: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link Reverse Boss Order — NES
      Next: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
      Then: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
      Soon: Batman: Arkham City

      • slax0r legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 17, 2020 10:41 AM

        Man, I can't even beat this game normally. This run is going to be nuts.

      • OzzieMejia moderator
        reply
        August 17, 2020 11:32 AM

        Did not disappoint. Great stuff!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 11:32 AM

      Now: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion No Out of Bounds — PC
      Next: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
      Then: Batman: Arkham City
      Soon: Valley

      • OzzieMejia moderator
        reply
        August 17, 2020 11:40 AM

        Strap in, because these next three look like long ones. (Although Oblivion in 40 doesn't seem so lengthy.)

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 17, 2020 11:42 AM

        This Oblivion runner looks like a mildly less handsome Milleh.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2020 12:21 PM

      Now: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Any% Old Patch — PC
      Next: Batman: Arkham City
      Then: Valley
      Soon: Dandara: Trials of Fear

