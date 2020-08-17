Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 is underway and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 2 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.
It's that time of the summer. Many of the top speedrunners in the world have come together for Summer Games Done Quick 2020. However, you might have noticed that they're here a little later than usual. A big part of that is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ensured that things will operate differently this year. However, the mission is the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners blaze through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody will be going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have already raised over $100,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 1. Even kids love getting in on the fun!
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:02 AM
|Adventures of Lolo 2
|Any% - NES
|rayeo
|30:00
|6:42 AM
|Chicken of the Farm
|100% - NES
|Xarnax42
|14:00
|7:06 AM
|New Ghostbusters II
|Any% - NES
|MadMegaX381
|25:00
|7:41 AM
|Gravity Trooper - Metal Storm
|No Wrong Warp - NES
|MadMegaX381
|15:00
|8:06 AM
|Micro Mages
|Any% - NES
|WhiteHat94
|22:00
|8:38 AM
|Legacy of the Wizard
|Any% - NES
|Dragondarch
|35:00
|9:23 AM
|Power Blade
|Any% Normal - NES
|NeoKad
|25:00
|9:58 AM
|Kid Icarus
|Any% - NES
|fruitbatsalad
|26:00
|10:34 AM
|Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
|Reverse Boss Order - NES
|EnchantressOfNumbers
|58:00
|11:42 AM
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|No Out of Bounds - PC
|sandyX
|40:00
|12:32 PM
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Any% Old Patch - PC
|Kaadzik
|2:12:00
|2:54 PM
|Batman: Arkham City
|Any% (Easy) - PC
|ShikenNuggets
|1:10:00
|4:14 PM
|Valley
|Any% - PC
|TheRedSock
|19:00
|4:43 PM
|Dandara: Trials of Fear
|Any% - PC
|PoleCat
|35:00
|5:28 PM
|Portal
|Glitchless - PC
|Shizzal
|19:00
|6:02 PM
|Portal 2
|All Main Courses - PC
|AJ_from_portal, betsruner
|36:00
|6:48 PM
|The Talos Principle
|All Sigils - PC
|Azorae
|53:00
|7:51 PM
|Superliminal
|Any% Warpless - PC
|Crisper
|20:00
|8:29 PM
|Hollow Knight
|Any% No Major Glitches Race - PC
|Pestilentbox2, fireb0rn
|41:00
|9:20 PM
|Bonus Game 1: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Any% Easy, No Out of Bounds - PC
|sickynar
|40:00
|10:58 PM
|Yono and the Celestial Elephants
|No Major Skips - PC
|Bullets
|20:00
|11:28 PM
|Alien: Isolation
|All Missions, Nightmare, No CC - PC
|Drayux
|3:00:00
|2:38 AM
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
|All Bosses NG+ - Xbox One
|shmumbler
|1:00:00
|3:48 AM
|Alone in the Dark
|Any% - DOS
|PlasticRainbow
|12:00
|4:10 AM
|Quest 64
|US Any% - N64
|Bingchang
|2:05:00
10:34AM - Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
Watching the black sheep of the Zelda series is always a pleasure, just because it feels so different from everything else Link has taken part in. Now it's less of a "bad" game and more of a novelty. And it becomes moreso when EnchantressOfNumbers attempts to run through it in Reverse Boss Order in under an hour. That means starting as an underpowered Link against the top bosses and going from there. This one will feel different than the usual Zelda runs and it's worth checking out.
9:20PM - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
If the Bonus Game 1 incentive is met, then it's time to run through Ori's second adventure for the first time for Games Done Quick. It's more of a first peek, since sickynar will be completing an Any% Easy run, but it's a great taste of one of the best games to come out this year so far.
11:28PM - Alien: Isolation
This is an incredibly fascinating run, just because Alien: Isolation feels like it would be totally antithetical to the idea of speedrunning. This is not a game you play through quickly. If you try and rush through it, the Xenomorph will hear you and pounce on you. That's especially true in Nightmare difficulty. So how does one go about completing this fast? We're going to find out when we watch Drayux close out Monday evening with this three-hour run.
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
