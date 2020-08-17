Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 is underway and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 2 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.

It's that time of the summer. Many of the top speedrunners in the world have come together for Summer Games Done Quick 2020. However, you might have noticed that they're here a little later than usual. A big part of that is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ensured that things will operate differently this year. However, the mission is the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, as runners blaze through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody will be going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have already raised over $100,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 1. Even kids love getting in on the fun!

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:02 AM Adventures of Lolo 2 Any% - NES rayeo 30:00 6:42 AM Chicken of the Farm 100% - NES Xarnax42 14:00 7:06 AM New Ghostbusters II Any% - NES MadMegaX381 25:00 7:41 AM Gravity Trooper - Metal Storm No Wrong Warp - NES MadMegaX381 15:00 8:06 AM Micro Mages Any% - NES WhiteHat94 22:00 8:38 AM Legacy of the Wizard Any% - NES Dragondarch 35:00 9:23 AM Power Blade Any% Normal - NES NeoKad 25:00 9:58 AM Kid Icarus Any% - NES fruitbatsalad 26:00 10:34 AM Zelda II: The Adventure of Link Reverse Boss Order - NES EnchantressOfNumbers 58:00 11:42 AM The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion No Out of Bounds - PC sandyX 40:00 12:32 PM The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Any% Old Patch - PC Kaadzik 2:12:00 2:54 PM Batman: Arkham City Any% (Easy) - PC ShikenNuggets 1:10:00 4:14 PM Valley Any% - PC TheRedSock 19:00 4:43 PM Dandara: Trials of Fear Any% - PC PoleCat 35:00 5:28 PM Portal Glitchless - PC Shizzal 19:00 6:02 PM Portal 2 All Main Courses - PC AJ_from_portal, betsruner 36:00 6:48 PM The Talos Principle All Sigils - PC Azorae 53:00 7:51 PM Superliminal Any% Warpless - PC Crisper 20:00 8:29 PM Hollow Knight Any% No Major Glitches Race - PC Pestilentbox2, fireb0rn 41:00 9:20 PM Bonus Game 1: Ori and the Will of the Wisps Any% Easy, No Out of Bounds - PC sickynar 40:00 10:58 PM Yono and the Celestial Elephants No Major Skips - PC Bullets 20:00 11:28 PM Alien: Isolation All Missions, Nightmare, No CC - PC Drayux 3:00:00 2:38 AM Silent Hill: Homecoming All Bosses NG+ - Xbox One shmumbler 1:00:00 3:48 AM Alone in the Dark Any% - DOS PlasticRainbow 12:00 4:10 AM Quest 64 US Any% - N64 Bingchang 2:05:00

10:34AM - Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Watching the black sheep of the Zelda series is always a pleasure, just because it feels so different from everything else Link has taken part in. Now it's less of a "bad" game and more of a novelty. And it becomes moreso when EnchantressOfNumbers attempts to run through it in Reverse Boss Order in under an hour. That means starting as an underpowered Link against the top bosses and going from there. This one will feel different than the usual Zelda runs and it's worth checking out.

9:20PM - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If the Bonus Game 1 incentive is met, then it's time to run through Ori's second adventure for the first time for Games Done Quick. It's more of a first peek, since sickynar will be completing an Any% Easy run, but it's a great taste of one of the best games to come out this year so far.

11:28PM - Alien: Isolation

This is an incredibly fascinating run, just because Alien: Isolation feels like it would be totally antithetical to the idea of speedrunning. This is not a game you play through quickly. If you try and rush through it, the Xenomorph will hear you and pounce on you. That's especially true in Nightmare difficulty. So how does one go about completing this fast? We're going to find out when we watch Drayux close out Monday evening with this three-hour run.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.