Evening Reading - August 14, 2020

Asif might show up at your house soon with shirts if the Post Office doesn't open soon



Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/sdKIpeNOgt — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 14, 2020

Leave Marge Alone!

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

She's been through enough!

Cats of the Internet!

Chumba Wumba, am I right?

"Give me a ping Vasili, one ping only please." pic.twitter.com/OghzAAl375 — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) August 14, 2020

Marc Rebillet - Shark Week Edition

This gave me a genuine laugh earlier. Keep pooping, Loop Daddy!

Meanwhile in Turkey...

Meanwhile in Turkey 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/EMV5C7yQg8 — No Context Violence (@NoConViolence) August 14, 2020

Budget Turkish Rambo rules.

Checking in on F-Zero Twitter.

being an f-zero fan in 2020 pic.twitter.com/rywEqEl4FL — Mattt 🦐 (@MatttGFX) August 14, 2020

We just want a new game.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Pretty nice day in Canton.

What if I just post more dogs?

What a good dooper!

Oh no, is the doggy stuck?

fuck it, we put a sports bra on the dog pic.twitter.com/UScF3rNdQw — cass (@CassideeMoser) August 15, 2020

Cass has reached the point of the pandemic when you put a sports bra on your dog.

Some Mario tweets

When you first unlock the turbo nozzle and go sicko mode in Delfino Plaza. pic.twitter.com/UFxOpHN2wm — Luis Illingworth (@HeyRaguio) August 14, 2020

Sunshine ruled.

I know It's just a voice I can do but it makes people happy and that's all I want pic.twitter.com/LtyxhDcYra — Jejedeja (@jesstoshy) August 13, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 14, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

