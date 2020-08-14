New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 14: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

The PlayStation Summer Sale continues and now it's time for Xbox to join in with its Ultimate Game Sale.
The summer is starting to wind down, so you might need to fill up your gaming library on the cheap while there's still time. If you're an Xbox owner, then you might want to check out the Ultimate Game Sale, which features many of today's top games on sale for cheap. And that includes first-party Xbox games. You might be asking, "There are first-party Xbox games?" And the answer would be yes, there are some pretty good ones, like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Gears 5.

Elsewhere, this is your last chance to take advantage of PlayStation's Summer Sale. Games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, DOOM Eternal, and Tetris Effect are still going for lower than their normal price. It won't stay that way for long, so take advantage of this while you can!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

