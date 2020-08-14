Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 14: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

The summer is starting to wind down, so you might need to fill up your gaming library on the cheap while there's still time. If you're an Xbox owner, then you might want to check out the Ultimate Game Sale, which features many of today's top games on sale for cheap. And that includes first-party Xbox games. You might be asking, "There are first-party Xbox games?" And the answer would be yes, there are some pretty good ones, like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Gears 5.
Elsewhere, this is your last chance to take advantage of PlayStation's Summer Sale. Games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, DOOM Eternal, and Tetris Effect are still going for lower than their normal price. It won't stay that way for long, so take advantage of this while you can!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Portal Knights - FREE!
- Dunk Lords - FREE!
- GreedFall - $12.49 (75% off)
- 7 Days to Die - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - $3.74 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ultimate Game Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $13.99 (30% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rocket Arena - $5.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off0
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $6.99 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gears 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crackdown 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $41.99 (30% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $34.99 (65% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox One Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake - $39.59 (34% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rocket Arena - $5.09 (83% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Digital Edition of Light - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $9.89 (67% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $9.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $14.79 (63% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus - $13.99 (65% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $14.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Terraria: PS4 Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack (Season Five) - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Games Dog Days of Summer Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (34% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $13.74 (45% off)
- Zen Studios Summer Chill Sale
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dread Nautical - $11.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $17.99 (40% off)
- Disco Dodgeball REMIX - $4.49 (70% off)
- Infinite Minigolf - $5.99 (60% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.38 (42% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $13.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $14.99 (40% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $14.99 (40% off)
- Treachery in Beatdown City - $13.00 (30% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.80 (75% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction Special Edition - $19.50 (60% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $9.80 (34% off)
- Guilty Gear - $6.90 (31% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $7.49 (50% off)
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Gardens Between - $8.99 (55% off)
- Late Shift - $6.49 (50% off)
- Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 14: Xbox Ultimate Game Sale