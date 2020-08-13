Evening Reading - August 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 hands-on preview: Bring the noise
- Control is getting a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there's a catch
- Risk of Rain 2 review: A monsoon of chaos
- Forza Horizon 3 is headed for an 'End of Life' delisting on Xbox stores
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout review: Falling in love
- How Summer Games Done Quick is going 'Online' for 2020
- Fans can vote for the next Pokemon Go Community Day Pokemon
- Watch Quake World Champion Rapha's emotional victory interview
- Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Interview: Ahady on Bloodborne
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 renames trick to honor deaf skater who helped innovate it
- PS5 DualSense controller battery capacity may last hours longer than PS4 controllers
- Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Interview: Bloodshot9001 on DOOM Eternal
- Rocket League offers a closer look at cross-platform progression
- New Persona Paradox items & costumes come to Phantasy Star Online 2 in crossover event
- Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Interview: Bubzia and Super Smash Bros. 64 blindfolded
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Finally a pixel art NASCAR racing browser game starring Jimmie Johnson created by Ally Financial. That's what gamers want, right? Right? Right.— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 12, 2020
Play it now at https://t.co/EQ5YqD2cSO @allyracing @JimmieJohnson pic.twitter.com/5I1c95VI7G
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Goatse Sashimi has a great photo mode
The quick access to photo mode in Tsushima is a great way to check out all the wonderful art in the game. #GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/53EMFJYqzi— Chandana Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) August 11, 2020
I need to play more of this game.
"Hide the Porsches!" - Steve Jobs
You only have one chance to make a first impression on a VC.
Animated violence, but show it to me
August 12, 2020
It's funny because it is a true story.
Burnout + F-Zero music
Burnout 3 also seemed to go great with F-Zero music. pic.twitter.com/nKL7aHkorL— 『 Turbo: The F-Zero Lad 』 (@FZeroLad) August 12, 2020
It's a good thing.
Mega Ran drops new Fall Guys song
It was fun to watch him come up with these lyrics while streaming the game on Twitch.
Shamblance
Semblance finally has its own Google Play store clone. I'm mad it took so long to be honest.https://t.co/N5yfpRDqyO pic.twitter.com/wu3jClaAPI— Ben Myres (@_benjamming) August 12, 2020
Getting your game knocked off with a poor Android copy is a badge of honor in the industry. Congratulations to the Semblance devs!
#BidenHarris2020
thinking about the time jpegmafia and i talked about kamala pic.twitter.com/hNCgeYtbCm— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) August 12, 2020
Everyone is super excited to vote for Biden and Harris. Right Blockbuster?
Ok, we've seen enough. Checking out.— Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020
Before we go, cats from the Internet
Upperclassmen watching the freshmen at Rutgers get iPads pic.twitter.com/w2OayTcXBc— N 🇬🇭 (@NyamekyeOA) August 12, 2020
Silly kitty cats.
Handsome boy alert. 😻#GutsTheCat pic.twitter.com/vVLvDHC5Gm— Kelly Robo 🍑 (@beardswin) August 12, 2020
