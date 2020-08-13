New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 12, 2020

It's late night in America, which means I probably fell asleep on the couch before posting Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Goatse Sashimi has a great photo mode

I need to play more of this game.

"Hide the Porsches!" - Steve Jobs

You only have one chance to make a first impression on a VC.

Animated violence, but show it to me

It's funny because it is a true story.

Burnout + F-Zero music

It's a good thing.

Mega Ran drops new Fall Guys song

It was fun to watch him come up with these lyrics while streaming the game on Twitch.

Shamblance

Getting your game knocked off with a poor Android copy is a badge of honor in the industry. Congratulations to the Semblance devs!

#BidenHarris2020

Everyone is super excited to vote for Biden and Harris. Right Blockbuster?

Before we go, cats from the Internet

Silly kitty cats.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 12, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

