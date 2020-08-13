Evening Reading - August 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Finally a pixel art NASCAR racing browser game starring Jimmie Johnson created by Ally Financial. That's what gamers want, right? Right? Right.

Play it now at https://t.co/EQ5YqD2cSO @allyracing @JimmieJohnson pic.twitter.com/5I1c95VI7G — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 12, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Goatse Sashimi has a great photo mode

The quick access to photo mode in Tsushima is a great way to check out all the wonderful art in the game. #GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/53EMFJYqzi — Chandana Ekanayake (@Ekanaut) August 11, 2020

I need to play more of this game.

"Hide the Porsches!" - Steve Jobs

You only have one chance to make a first impression on a VC.

Animated violence, but show it to me

It's funny because it is a true story.

Burnout + F-Zero music

Burnout 3 also seemed to go great with F-Zero music. pic.twitter.com/nKL7aHkorL — 『 Turbo: The F-Zero Lad 』 (@FZeroLad) August 12, 2020

It's a good thing.

Mega Ran drops new Fall Guys song

It was fun to watch him come up with these lyrics while streaming the game on Twitch.

Shamblance

Semblance finally has its own Google Play store clone. I'm mad it took so long to be honest.https://t.co/N5yfpRDqyO pic.twitter.com/wu3jClaAPI — Ben Myres (@_benjamming) August 12, 2020

Getting your game knocked off with a poor Android copy is a badge of honor in the industry. Congratulations to the Semblance devs!

#BidenHarris2020

thinking about the time jpegmafia and i talked about kamala pic.twitter.com/hNCgeYtbCm — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) August 12, 2020

Everyone is super excited to vote for Biden and Harris. Right Blockbuster?

Ok, we've seen enough. Checking out. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

Before we go, cats from the Internet

Upperclassmen watching the freshmen at Rutgers get iPads pic.twitter.com/w2OayTcXBc — N 🇬🇭 (@NyamekyeOA) August 12, 2020

Silly kitty cats.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 12, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.