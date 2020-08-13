AVICII Invector available as free-to-play demo on Switch today Play the legendary EDM artist's music like never before in this re-release of AVICII: Invector on Switch.

If you're an EDM fan, you're likely still mourning the loss of Tim "Avicii" Bergling, who blew up the scene during his time on Earth. He may be gone now, but we've got something great to remember him by: AVICII Invector.

The rhythm game, based on the legendary artist, is available on Switch today as a free to play demo. You can try out the game, which lets you experience the artist's music in a new way, with challenging interpolations of 35 of Avicii's biggest hits. Stay on the beat and zap notes as you ride the rhythm in this inventive music game.

"Wired’s legacy is in music games and licensing. When we were approached to help finish Tim’s project, it was a perfect match, having already used his songs in past games. It was also at the same time as we were exploring ways to support the mental health of our players and industry with our charity partner, Safe In Our World," said Leo Zullo, Founder and Managing Director at game developer Wired Productions.

"To now see this definitive release of the game, with all music royalties supporting the Tim Bergling Foundation, is a perfect and fitting way to celebrate Tim’s music and legacy. I hope fans and genre players enjoy what the team have be able to do and help keep his legacy alive."

AVICII Invector will be releasing in full on Switch as AVICII Invector: Encore Edition on September 8, which will come with two new song packs, including the following music:

Tim Song Pack

Bad Reputation

Freak

Heart upon my sleeve

Peace of mind

SOS

Magma Song Pack

Addicted to you

My Feelings For You

Seek Bromance

Sunshine

Trouble

Be sure to check out the demo for an example of how you create a great rhythm game, and be on the lookout for our review of AVICII Invector when it debuts on Switch.