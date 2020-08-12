New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fans can vote for the next Pokemon Go Community Day Pokemon

If you have a particular Pokemon you want to see during the next Pokemon Go Community Day, you'd better get to voting!
Brittany Vincent
1

The next Pokemon Go Community Days will have a special slant to them, seeing as players themselves will have a say in the next featured Pokemon to appear.

If you're interested in seeing specific monsters come to Pokemon Go, you'll want to keep an eye for special voting coming to the game, because you'll have the chance to shape 

The official Pokemon Go Twitter account broke the news, announcing that both September and October's Pokemon Go Community Days will be "decided by the community." The candidates up for voting include Charmander, Caterpie, Grimer, and Porygon. It's really a motley mix of monsters, to say the least.

There isn't any information on how you can get involved with choosing the Pokemon up for grabs, but according to the tweet from Niantic, additional details will be on their way out soon.

August's Community Day has already passed, as it took place on August 8, with Magikarp featured in the spotlight. As soon as there's more information on how you can participate, we'll be sure to keep you updated so you can get in on choosing one of these special monsters.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

