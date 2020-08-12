Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition dated for mid-October Get ready for another cavalcade of games heading your way this fall as we round the corner to another Steam Game Festival.

Looking for a cavalcade of new demos to try this fall? Steam has you covered, with a special edition of the Steam Game Festival.

The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition is set to begin in mid-October, when it will bring players plenty of new demos, streams, developer talks, and even Q&As about upcoming titles.

Geoff Keighley broke the news on Twitter, dating the festival as well:

"Valve is planning another Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition this Fall, running October 7 - 13. Another chance to play free previews of upcoming games," wrote Keighley. He didn't elaborate on what games would be included this time around, however, so it's likely we'll see some of the same mix from the first festival, and a similar setup to the first one in 2019.

If you're interested in checking out the demos that go up as a result of the festival, be sure to check back on Steam from October 7 through October 13 to get into all the free previews of new and upcoming games. It will likely all go down the same way the other Steam Game Festivals have in the past, so we'll see if this one has any surprises in store.

Whether you're into shooters, RPGs, or even puzzle games, there's likely something in it for you. We'll keep an eye out for what's going to be up for grabs to play as well, and as always, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.