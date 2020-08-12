New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Ninjala downloads surpass four million, all players to receive 100 Jala

It looks like people still can't get enough of Ninjala, as the download count continues to rise.
Brittany Vincent
1

It looks like Ninjala is still poppin' nearly two months after its release. Following its June 24 release on Switch, the game has amassed quite a bit of followers.

Ninjala has also surpassed four million downloads since debuting, according to an announcement by GungHo Online Entertainment. That's no doubt there's more records to be broken soon, as it was just July when Ninjala's downloads exceeded 3 million.

During the previous milestone, all players received 100 free Jala, or the premium currency with which users can purchase items and other cool goodies within Ninjala. The same is happening with 4 million, as all players will receive a gift of 100 Jala for their support this time as well.

Previously, I jumped into Ninjala to give it a try ahead of its release. Here's what I thought about it then:

"The bigger the bubble, the bigger the weapon that can be formed from said gum. If you blow a bigger bubble, you'll get a slower, heavier weapon with higher damage. If you blow a smaller bubble, you'll get a smaller, faster weapon. The blitz of a demo I participated in during PAX West barely gave me time to play around with the mechanics, but running around busting out parkour moves on rooftops and up the sides of buildings gave me a rush like little else."

Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates on Ninjala – and plenty more, for that matter. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola