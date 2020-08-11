New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 11, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

2020 intensifies

You have to love how this bankrupt ass company is verified on Twitter, while Shacknews gets no respect.

Tribute to dancers in video games

Neat!

Who could have seen this coming?

This is well edited, for a social media video.

I hate COVID-19

I wish we could stop the spread of the virus.

Cats, but show them to me

More cats, but now in video format.

Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate

Moderates everywhere are rejoicing.

VIX jumps in outside day to the upside

Stonks went down?

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

RIP movie theaters.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 11, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here are two videos of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

