Evening Reading - August 11, 2020

The Valve Index fell 15% today on the news that Halo Infinite has been delayed.https://t.co/coYBgojxfS pic.twitter.com/jhERT0wMND — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) August 12, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

2020 intensifies

Just checking in. 👋 — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

You have to love how this bankrupt ass company is verified on Twitter, while Shacknews gets no respect.

Tribute to dancers in video games

A tribute to dancers in video games



(I had a lot of free time today) pic.twitter.com/dpMET19Pzh — Zalman (@enterzalman) August 10, 2020

Neat!

Who could have seen this coming?

“Nobody could have ever predicted a pandemic of this proportion.” pic.twitter.com/vbvG17TFA2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 9, 2020

This is well edited, for a social media video.

I hate COVID-19

miss corona stopping every single plan you had this year pic.twitter.com/cap6X7veZw — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) August 10, 2020

I wish we could stop the spread of the virus.

Cats, but show them to me

i’m sorry i can’t be him pic.twitter.com/o6RxRpIRrP — Jools (@ghoulfucker420) August 10, 2020

More cats, but now in video format.

I could watch them do this all day pic.twitter.com/z8FVf91GgM — k (@kittensfolder) August 10, 2020

Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate

The real winner today is Maya Rudolph. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 11, 2020

Moderates everywhere are rejoicing.

VIX jumps in outside day to the upside

VIX at 21.79 during a pandemic... pic.twitter.com/rnGnxHTSP6 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 11, 2020

Stonks went down?

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

RIP movie theaters.

RIP movie theaters.

The collab we have all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/Yp7pav389E — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 12, 2020

