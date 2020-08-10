ShackStream: Indie-licious dives for the crown in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout What better place for a game about competing jellybeans in a sugar-coated land of obstacle courses like Fall Guys than on the Indie-licious Shackstream?

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is arguably one of the most delightful and lighthearted competitive games to come out in sometime. And on today’s episode of the Indie-licious Shackstream, we’re getting our game face on as well and reaching for the crown at the end of the road in the Fall Guys race.

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic’s colorful competitive title, Fall Guys, has been turning heads on Steam and PS4, sending players into a tizzy with its joyous romp well before we even got to play the beta. Challenging its game-show like qualifications which have you running through wild obstacle courses, working as flimsy groups to win at team-based competitions, and then pitting the survivors against each other for the crown has proven to be a winning spectacle on both Steam and Twitch.

We’ve played Fall Guys a few times before, but today we’re taking to the gauntlet on Indie-licious, where we check out the newest, hottest and most interesting indie games every Monday. Tune in at 1:45p.m. PT / 4:45p.m. ET to the Shacknew Twitch Channel as we go live to get our run, jump, dive, and grab on, or just check it out on the video embed below.

They say it’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll. Well, we’re going to rock, roll, jump, dive, and probably sabotage a few fellow beans on our way to the finish line, so tune into Indie-licious on the ShackStream and watch us play Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout when we go live!