A Fall Guys level editor would be difficult & far off, but Mediatonic is discussing it Mediatonic would love to give players a way to design their own levels in Fall Guys, but it's going to be a tough nut to crack due to the way the game is designed.

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic’s Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is, by most accounts, very good and definitely popular with just a glance at Steam charts since its beta and full launch. That said, while its levels and game show style last-man-standing vibe are cute as can be, they’re also very bite-sized and easy to cycle through quickly, leading to the high possibility of repetitiveness. A level editor and player content community system would be a solid solution to the issue, but even though Mediatonic would love to do it, it’s not a feature that will come easy or in the near future.

Mediatonic recently addressed the idea of a Fall Guys level editor feature in a post on the Fall Guys Game Reddit. A response to a comment in a release day megathread, Lead Designer Joe Walsh revealed that while the team is discussing it and would love to do it, it would be difficult because of the game’s foundation as a Unity game.

Fall Guys has a lot of colorful modes and levels, but its bite-sized play and cycling means you'll see what's available a lot and fast without a level editor or constant updates.

“We're discussing it a bit, but it's a huge undertaking,” Walsh wrote. “We just use Unity to build our levels so it's not like there's a tool we can just send to players unfortunately. There are also lots of complexities around things like curating that content, figuring out how to surface the best stuff, etc., so we'll likely be working on it for a while (if we choose to start it) it's a really exciting idea though and I'd love to do it one day.”

And so it would seem that while the dream of user-created content isn’t just a dream, it also isn’t an update we’ll see anytime soon. Nonetheless, Fall Guys has enjoyed a wealth of attention and popularity before and after its launch. Following a slight issue with servers and review bombing, the game has been a top item on trending and sales charts on Steam and Twitch, with Devolver having recently revealed that it crossed 2 million copies sold on Steam alone. It even got announcement of a Twitch Rivals tournament, though it remains to be seen how that will play out without custom matchmaking in the game at this point in time.

Even so, with such a fast-paced style of gameplay and the constant move from match to match, Mediatonic arguably has its work cut out for it in either making a Fall Guys level editor or creating content and modes to keep the game refreshing beyond its launch collection of maps and modes.