Solstice of Heroes 2020 armor steps - Destiny 2 Every task,objective, and step required in upgrading the Solstice of Heroes armor 2020 in Destiny 2.

The Solstice of Heroes 2020 armor steps have a new set of requirements for players to complete in Destiny 2. Those familiar with previous years will recognize a lot of these tasks, though the order and upgrade paths are slightly different. Those that want to unlock the Glow ornaments will need to work through the Renewed, Majestic, and finally the Magnificent Solstice of Heroes armor.

All Solstice of Heroes 2020 armor steps

When Solstice of Heroes 2020 begins, players will receive a new set of Solstice armor. This armor can be upgraded through different stages by completing objectives. The armor starts at Renewed (Rare) and can be upgraded to Majestic (Legendary) and finally to Magnificent. Prepare to play a whole lot of European Aerial Zone.

Players chasing the Moments of Triumph 2020 will need to complete the Solstice of Heroes armor set to unlock a Triumph. There are two Triumphs associated with this, acquiring a Magnificent Legendary set and earning a Glow on any Solstice armor.

Note: These tasks are currently unconfirmed, as they have been datamined from the clever people over at the RaidSecrets subreddit and Discord server. Check back once the event starts for confirmation.

Hunter Solstice of Heroes armor steps

Hunter Solstice armor upgrade requirements Renewed Majestic Helmet Complete EAZ runs Defeat enemies with elemental damage Precision final blows Defeat enemies in EAZ Fallen defeated Defeat enemies with Arc weapons Gauntlets Complete playlist Strikes Complete Heroic public events Collect Solar orbs in Gambit Collect Arc orbs in Strikes Unlock Solstice packages Defeat Cabal using matching subclass element Chest Defeat enemies in EAZ Complete Gambit matches Collect elemental orbs Collect element orbs using matching subclass Defeat enemies with Solar subclass in EAZ Defeat enemies with Void grenades Boots Complete public events on Nessus Defeat enemies in Strikes with matching subclass Defeat enemies with Super Defeat enemies using abilities Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Defeat Guardians with Void weapons Cloak Complete adventures Complete patrols on EDZ Collect Arc orbs in Strikes Collect elemental orbs in EAZ Complete Crucible or Gambit matches Defeat bosses

The Hunter Solstice of Heroes armor also includes the following upgrade requirements for the Magnificent Glow:

Helmet: Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty.

Gauntlets: Complete a Nightmare Hunt.

Chest: Complete Pit of Heresy.

Boots: Win seven Trials of Osiris matches. (Not on a single Passage)

Class Item: Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times.

Titan Solstice of Heroes armor steps

Titan Solstice armor upgrade requirements Renewed Majestic Helmet Complete EAZ runs Complete Gambit matches Precision final blows Elemental orbs Hive defeated Defeat Guardians with Arc weapons Gauntlets Defeat enemies in EAZ Complete Heroic public events Defeat enemies with Super Defeat combatants with abilities Defeat enemies in EAZ with Arc subclass Defeat bosses Chest Complete adventures Defeat enemies in Strikes with matching subclass Collect Solar orbs in Strikes Defeat enemies in EAZ Defeat Guardians in Crucible Defeat Fallen using matching subclass Boots Complete public events on Nessus Defeat enemies with Elemental damage Collect Void orbs in Crucible or Gambit Collect Void orbs in Strikes Unlock Solstice packages Defeat enemies with Solar melees Mark Complete playlist Strikes Complete Patrols on Io Collect elemental orbs Collect elemental orbs in EAZ Complete Crucible or Gambit matches Defeat enemies with Solar weapons

The Titan Solstice of Heroes armor also includes the following upgrade requirements for the Magnificent Glow:

Helmet: Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty.

Gauntlets: Complete a Nightmare Hunt.

Chest: Complete Pit of Heresy.

Boots: Win seven Trials of Osiris matches. (Not on a single Passage)

Class Item: Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times.

Warlock Solstice of Heroes armor steps

Warlock Solstice armor upgrade requirements Renewed Majestic Helmet Complete EAZ runs Defeat enemies in Strike playlist Precision final blows Elemental orbs in EAZ Cabal defeated Defeat bosses Gauntlets Complete playlist Strikes Elemental final blows Elemental orbs Elemental orbs Defeat Guardians Defeat Guardians with Solar weapons Chest Complete adventures Complete Gambit matches Collect Arc orbs in Crucible or Gambit Defeats with abilities Open Solstice packages Defeats with Void weapons Boots Defeat combatants Complete Heroic public events Solar Orbs in Strikes Solar orbs in playlist Strikes Defeat enemies in EAZ with Void subclass Defeat Hive Bond Complete public events Complete Patrols on Titan Super kills Defeat combatants Complete Crucible or Gambit matches Arc Super final blows

The Warlock Solstice of Heroes armor also includes the following upgrade requirements for the Magnificent Glow:

Helmet: Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty.

Gauntlets: Complete a Nightmare Hunt.

Chest: Complete Pit of Heresy.

Boots: Win seven Trials of Osiris matches. (Not on a single Passage)

Class Item: Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times.

Completing a full set of Solstice of Heroes armor in 2020 is going to take some work. Players will need to participate in a lot of EAZ runs, generate and collect a lot of elemental orbs, and play some challenging activities. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more coverage.