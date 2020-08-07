GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special update coming next week The latest rollout of updates for GTA Online will let players launch co-op missions from player-run Galaxy Super Yachts and more in the Los Santos Summer Special content.

Rockstar is winding down on its summer in Grand Theft Auto Online, and with that comes a new update featuring a wealth of goods to close out the season. Whether you want to explore new co-op missions on a yacht, Adversary Modes at the Diamond Resort & Casino, or want to make enough money to explore an all-new fleet of vehicles coming to the game, GTA Onlline’s Los Santos Summer Special update is bringing a lot to the table for many players to enjoy.

Rockstar Games announced the Los Santos Summer Special update via the Rockstar Newswire blog on August 7, 2020. Set to launch on August 11, 2020 on all platforms, players in charge of Galaxy Super Yachts will find themselves able to engage with other players in a new series of missions. You can go it solo or team up with up to three friends to accomplish a new questline of missions, which will feature deep sea diving, watercraft racing, and plenty of other shenanigans for you to get up to. Meanwhile, Business Battles are headed to interesting locations and the Diamond Resort & Casino will let players partake in a wide offering of Adversary modes.

Player-run Galaxy Super Yachts figure heavily into launching new missions in GTA Online for either solo or up to four-player co-op.

Another of the biggest features of the Los Santos Summer Special update is the addition of a wealth of new vehicles coming in hot. F1 racers, new sportscars, and more will be available to buy on the various auto websites and many can be customized to your liking.

Rockstar previously announced that a major update was on the way before the end of 2020. Los Santos Summer Special seems like a pretty good update, but we’re not so sure this was the one Rockstar was referring to. After all, the developer and publisher promised a new take on heists that would take players to places they hadn’t been before.

Even so, the Los Santos Summer Special update looks more than worth any GTA Online player’s time, especially if you’re rocking a Galaxy Super Yacht or prioritizing some business investments in the game. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates coming to GTA Online and get ready for August 11 when the new update drops.