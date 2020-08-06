Serious Sam 4 officially delayed from August to September You'll have to get your fill of obliterating enemies elsewhere as Serious Sam 4 will no longer be debuting this month.

Serious Sam is all about causing carnage by way of gunning down a massive amounts of enemies throughout each area. In an age where we could absolutely use that kind of stress relief nearly each and every day, it's a bummer to say that Serious Sam 4 has been delayed from this month to September.

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam announced the delay with a new release date trailer. It's poised as a "release date reveal," but "for real this time." It looks like the very same brand of Serious Sam destruction and chaos we've been seeing since the series first debuted, so no complaints here when it comes to content, but we are still pretty bummed we won't get more Serious Sam until next month now.

I'm so ready to throw down! pic.twitter.com/BJB2ZJHdJC — Serious Sam (@SeriousSamIAm) August 6, 2020

We first heard about Serious Sam 4 as early as spring 2018, when it was referred to as "Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass," but it's come a long way since then. When the game does finally come out, we can look forward to "hordes of alien invaders" with plenty of weapons to take them out with, including a chainsaw launcher, minion, a new auto shotgun, double-barreled shotgun, rocket launcher, and laser beam.

The game will include a campaign mode, of course, as well as four-player online co-op. It will also feature a special Legion System that will "unleash some of the biggest moments in the series' history". It sounds like a must-play for series fans.

Serious Sam 4 is headed for a September 24 release. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.