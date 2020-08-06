Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode 2 livestream coming next week CD Projekt RED is returning next week with a wealth of new Cyberpunk 2077 news, updates, and reveals on the second episode of the Night City Wire livestream.

For all of you waiting on new Cyberpunk 2077 news, you’d better brace yourself for next week. Night City Wire, CD Projekt RED’s new livestream presentation for the game, is returning with its second episode next week, giving us a look at some story beats and some of the weapons you’ll be using throughout Cyberpunk 2077’s techno-augmented world.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire coming?: CEST to PST / EST

CD Projekt RED announced the new Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode 2 livestream on August 6, 2020. Coming on August 10 at 6p.m. CEST. That will be 9a.m. PST / 12p.m. EST. The livestream will take place on CD Projekt RED’s Twitch channel. There’s no sign of how long the presentation will run just yet, but according to CDPR, we’ll be getting a look at “lifepaths” in the game, how the Cyberpunk 2077 team is bringing Swedish punk band Refused into the game (who is apparently playing a prominent role in the game’s soundtrack), and we’ll get a look at a few weapons that will be found and usable throughout Cyberpunk 2077.

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVI — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 6, 2020

The last Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream presentation already brought us a wealth of new reveals. We got to see a large portion of Night City in the game for the first time, as well as the outskirts of the city. We also got a look at the investigative ability, Braindance, which allowed us to travel through the technological memories of other characters to unravel mysterious situations in the game. Finally, CDPR also revealed an upcoming animated series called Cyberpunk Edgerunners, coming from the studio behind Kill La Kill and Darling in the Franxx to Netflix in 2022.

With so much having happened in the last episode, you won’t want to miss it when the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode 2 livestream goes up on August 10. Stay tuned to Shacknews for all of the updates and details.