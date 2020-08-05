Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold 135 million copies since launch, reports Take-Two Apparently, GTA5's launch on Epic Games Store pulled some of the highest unit sales since the game's original launch.

Grand Theft Auto has been one of the most profitable franchises in gaming for a long time, with GTA5 resting comfortably near the lead of top-selling games ever. That hasn’t changed in the slightest in 2020 with IP owner Take-Two Interactive announcing that Grand Theft Auto 5 has surpassed 135 million copies sold since original launch in its quarterly financial report.

Take-Two Interactive announced its first quarterly financial report for the 2021 fiscal year on its investor relations webpages on August 3, 2020. According to the report, Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of the largest contributors to the media company’s continued success, having just crossed over the 135 million copy sales mark. That includes all sales on all platforms digital and physical such as PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4. Also notable is that despite giving Grand Theft Auto 5 away for free during its launch on the Epic Games Store in May, the following month of June ended up actually being one of the highest selling months for the game since its original launch.

Grand Theft Auto Online has been a major part of GTA5's ongoing sales, with regular updates bringing players more content to enjoy.

With over 135 million units pushed, Grand Theft Auto 5 doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Recently, Rockstar announced that GTA5 would be coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2021, which means the game will have a whole new platform to work with alongside its Grand Theft Auto Online multiplayer component. And speaking of GTA Online, regular new content on that end of the game continues to keep players playing on current platforms. A major new update to GTA Online coming before the end of 2020 has promised to take heists in an all-new direction, so there’s still plenty to look forward to in the game.

With all of these things factored in, Grand Theft Auto 5 doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon, and it’s not hard to see why it sits so comfortably as one of the most high-selling games of all time, second only to Minecraft.