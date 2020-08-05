Microsoft has 'no plans' to discontinue the Xbox Live Gold subscription service Despite rumors, Xbox Live Gold isn't disappearing anytime soon.

It’s no question that Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service has been a huge success. So much so that it’s caused some confusion regarding Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft’s much longer-standing subscription that allows players to play online. Due to some recent moves by the company to put Game Pass in the forefront, many have speculated that Microsoft would be doing away with Xbox Gold, making the online service free for all.

A spokesperson for Microsoft spoke to The Verge, where they clarified these rumors. Microsoft has no plans to send Xbox Live Gold to a nice farm upstate, as explained in the discussion. “We have no plans to discontinue Xbox Live Gold at this time. It is an important part of gaming on Xbox today, and will continue to be in the future.” the spokesperson said. Note that they never denied the possibility of Xbox Live Gold becoming free in the future, instead confirming that the company has no plans to entirely get rid of the service any time soon.

The rumors and speculations around the end of Xbox Live Gold were fueled by recent actions taken by Microsoft. Many have noticed that the traditional Xbox Live Gold cards are slowly disappearing from stores and being replaced with Game Pass gift cards. Redeeming certain Xbox Gold cards on Xbox Live will convert Gold into Game Pass Ultimate. One of the biggest indicators to a suspected change came when Microsoft updated their service agreement changing out the name “Xbox Live” for “Xbox Online Service.”

The spokesperson clarified that these changes have nothing to do with the end of Xbox Gold.“This language update is intended to distinguish that underlying service, and the paid Xbox Live Gold subscription. There are no changes being made to the experience of the service or Xbox Live Gold.”

As it stands, Xbox Live Gold will continue to be a required subscription as we make the jump to the Xbox Series X. If that ever changes, we’ll have those details for you right here on Shacknews.